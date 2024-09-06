New Jawa 42 FJ: Top Five Highlights

Jawa recently expanded its 42 model portfolio with the launch of the new 42 FJ model. The modern-retro-styled motorcycle is based on the underpinnings of the updated Jawa 350, featuring a reworked design, new engine and new equipment. Here are the five top highlights of the new Jawa.

Engine

Starting with the heart of the matter, the Jawa 42 FJ is powered by the larger displacement Alpha 2 334 cc liquid-cooled mill introduced in the Jawa 350 earlier this year. The motor is rated to produce a maximum power output of 28.7 bhp and 29.62 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine mapping has been done in correspondence to the gears for optimum performance in every gear.

Design

For the 42 FJ, Jawa has reworked the existing design of the 42 while maintaining the retro appeal. The motorcycle is dimensionally slightly larger, the fuel tank is new with brushed aluminium side panels, new side covers for the throttle body, and an LED headlamp with new stays. Apart from the base variant which features wire-spoke wheels, the other variants are equipped with diamond-cut alloy wheels.





Cycle Parts

Jawa has also upgraded the equipment on the 42 FJ with larger 41 mm fork tubes for the telescopic fork setup, while the rear continues to feature dual shock absorbers, For braking, the front disc is a larger 320 mm disc, while the rear continues to feature a disc brake. The system is assisted by dual-channel ABS, with no option of single-channel ABS.

Colour and Prices

Jawa is offering the 42 FJ in a total of five colour options and the price range of the motorcycle is based on the livery.

Jawa 42 FJ Variants Price (ex-showroom) Aurora Green Matte (Spoke) Rs 1.99 lakh Aurora Green Matte Rs 2.10 lakh Mystique Copper Rs 2.15 lakh Cosmo Blue Matte Rs 2.15 lakh Deep Black Matte Black Clad Rs 2.20 lakh Deep Black Matte Red Clad Rs 2.20 lakh

Competition

In the 350 cc class of classic retro-styled motorcycles, the new Jawa 42 FJ goes up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda H’ness CB350, and its sibling the Jawa 350.