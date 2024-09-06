Login
New Jawa 42 FJ: Top Five Highlights

Here are the top highlights of the newly launched Jawa 42 FJ modern retro motorcycle
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Offered in five colour options
  • Launched at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom
  • Powered by the new alpha2 motor

Jawa recently expanded its 42 model portfolio with the launch of the new 42 FJ model. The modern-retro-styled motorcycle is based on the underpinnings of the updated Jawa 350, featuring a reworked design, new engine and new equipment. Here are the five top highlights of the new Jawa.

 

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Spec Comparison

Jawa 42 FJ edited carandbike 2

 

Engine

 

Starting with the heart of the matter, the Jawa 42 FJ is powered by the larger displacement Alpha 2 334 cc liquid-cooled mill introduced in the Jawa 350 earlier this year. The motor is rated to produce a maximum power output of 28.7 bhp and 29.62 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine mapping has been done in correspondence to the gears for optimum performance in every gear.

 

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh; Gets 334 cc Engine 

Jawa 42 FJ edited carandbike 3

Design

For the 42 FJ, Jawa has reworked the existing design of the 42 while maintaining the retro appeal. The motorcycle is dimensionally slightly larger, the fuel tank is new with brushed aluminium side panels, new side covers for the throttle body, and an LED headlamp with new stays. Apart from the base variant which features wire-spoke wheels, the other variants are equipped with diamond-cut alloy wheels.


Jawa 42 FJ edited carandbike

 

Cycle Parts

Jawa has also upgraded the equipment on the 42 FJ with larger 41 mm fork tubes for the telescopic fork setup, while the rear continues to feature dual shock absorbers, For braking, the front disc is a larger 320 mm disc, while the rear continues to feature a disc brake. The system is assisted by dual-channel ABS, with no option of single-channel ABS.

 

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42: What Are the Differences?

Jawa 42 FJ edited carandbike 4

Colour and Prices

Jawa is offering the 42 FJ in a total of five colour options and the price range of the motorcycle is based on the livery.

Jawa 42 FJ VariantsPrice (ex-showroom)
Aurora Green Matte (Spoke)Rs 1.99 lakh
Aurora Green MatteRs 2.10 lakh
Mystique CopperRs 2.15 lakh
Cosmo Blue MatteRs 2.15 lakh
Deep Black Matte Black CladRs 2.20 lakh
Deep Black Matte Red CladRs 2.20 lakh

 

Jawa 42 FJ

Competition

 

In the 350 cc class of classic retro-styled motorcycles, the new Jawa 42 FJ goes up against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda H’ness CB350, and its sibling the Jawa 350.

