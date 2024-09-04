Jawa 42 FJ Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Spec Comparison

Jawa Motorcycles has expanded its 42 model portfolio with the launch of the new 42 FJ that packs a reworked styling, a new motor and a couple of equipment upgrades. In the modern classic segment of motorcycles in the 350 cc class, the new Jawa 42 FJ competes head-on with the popular Royal Enfield Classic 350. Now, until we get to compare both motorcycles in the real world, here is a specification comparison of the two motorcycles on paper.

Design & Size

While the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has always been a well-proportioned motorcycle, the 42 FJ is dimensionally slightly bigger compared to the other 42 models in the portfolio. The Jawa has a somewhat longer rake, and the larger overall dimensions make it look proportionate to the Classic 350. The 42 FJ is built on a double cradle frame and has a slightly longer wheelbase compared to the Classic 350, which uses a twin downtube spine frame. The Jawa has a more accessible saddle at 790 mm compared to the Classic 350’s 805 mm. Next, although the 42 FJ sports a larger fuel tank than the other 42 models, it is still smaller than the Classic 350 by a litre in terms of storage capacity. Lastly, on the weighing scale, both motorcycles are closely matched with hardly any difference in their kerb weight.

Dimensions Jawa 42 FJ Royal Enfield Classic 350 Wheelbase 1440 mm 1390 mm Seat Height 790 mm 805 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12 litre 13 litre Kerb Weight 194.6 kg 195 kg

Engine

The Royal Enfield Classic 350’s J-platform 349.34 cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill has been tried and tested, and well-accepted by buyers for its performance. The unit is tuned to deliver a max power output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox in the case of the Royal Enfield.



In the case of the Jawa 42 FJ, it is powered by the new alpha2 mill that is carry-forwarded from the Jawa 350 introduced earlier this year. The motor is rated to deliver a maximum power output of 28.76 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 29.62 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Here, the motor is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

In the engine department, the Jawa is not only more powerful but also gets a 6-speed gearbox which is a plus for touring journeys.

Specifications Jawa 42 FJ Royal Enfield Classic 350 Displacement 334 cc 349.34 cc Engine Type Liquid-Cooled, Single-Cylinder DOHC Air/Oil-Cooled, Single-Cylinder SOHC Maximum Power 28.76 bhp @ 7,500 rpm 20.2 bhp @ 6,100 rpm Peak Torque 29.62 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 27 Nm @ 4,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed 5-speed

Features

In this department, both motorcycles have a modern retro styling that should appeal to the buyers in this segment. While the Classic 350 has a more vintage look, the 42 FJ has a dash of sportiness in the retro mix. Feature-wise, both motorcycles are equipped with LED headlights, single-pod instrument meters with digital readouts, and a USB charger. While the Classic 350 is offered with spoke wheels as standard but can be opted for with alloy wheels, the 42 FJ is offered with alloy wheels as standard except for the base variant which gets wire-spoke wheels.

Furthermore, Royal Enfield is offering the Classic 350 in seven colourways in comparison to five liveries offered by Jawa for the 42 FJ. Both motorcycles feature a telescopic fork setup at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends for both motorcycles and are assisted by dual-channel ABS.