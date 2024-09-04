Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata CurvvHyundai New AlcazarMaserati GranTurismoBYD M6Aston Martin Vantage
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4Hyundai New AlcazarMG Windsor EVBYD M6
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457Suzuki GSX-R1000RYamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Jawa 42 FJ Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Spec Comparison

Here’s how the new Jawa 42 FJ stacks up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 on paper
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Jawa 42 FJ packs a liquid-cooled mill mated to a 6-speed gearbox
  • The RE Classic 350 is powered by an air/oil-cooled engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox
  • Both motorcycles are closely priced to each other

Jawa Motorcycles has expanded its 42 model portfolio with the launch of the new 42 FJ that packs a reworked styling, a new motor and a couple of equipment upgrades. In the modern classic segment of motorcycles in the 350 cc class, the new Jawa 42 FJ competes head-on with the popular Royal Enfield Classic 350. Now, until we get to compare both motorcycles in the real world, here is a specification comparison of the two motorcycles on paper.

 

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh; Gets 334 cc Engine 

Jawa 42 FJ edited carandbike 1

Design & Size

While the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has always been a well-proportioned motorcycle, the 42 FJ is dimensionally slightly bigger compared to the other 42 models in the portfolio. The Jawa has a somewhat longer rake, and the larger overall dimensions make it look proportionate to the Classic 350. The 42 FJ is built on a double cradle frame and has a slightly longer wheelbase compared to the Classic 350, which uses a twin downtube spine frame. The Jawa has a more accessible saddle at 790 mm compared to the Classic 350’s 805 mm. Next, although the 42 FJ sports a larger fuel tank than the other 42 models, it is still smaller than the Classic 350 by a litre in terms of storage capacity. Lastly, on the weighing scale, both motorcycles are closely matched with hardly any difference in their kerb weight.

 

Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Top 7 Highlights

Royal Enfield Classic 350

 

DimensionsJawa 42 FJRoyal Enfield Classic 350
Wheelbase1440 mm1390 mm
Seat Height790 mm805 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity12 litre13 litre
Kerb Weight194.6 kg195 kg

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42: What Are the Differences?

Royal Enfield Classic 350 12

Engine

The Royal Enfield Classic 350’s J-platform 349.34 cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill has been tried and tested, and well-accepted by buyers for its performance. The unit is tuned to deliver a max power output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox in the case of the Royal Enfield.


Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh

Jawa 42 FJ edited carandbike 2

In the case of the Jawa 42 FJ, it is powered by the new alpha2 mill that is carry-forwarded from the Jawa 350 introduced earlier this year. The motor is rated to deliver a maximum power output of 28.76 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 29.62 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Here, the motor is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

 

In the engine department, the Jawa is not only more powerful but also gets a 6-speed gearbox which is a plus for touring journeys.

SpecificationsJawa 42 FJRoyal Enfield Classic 350
Displacement334 cc349.34 cc
Engine TypeLiquid-Cooled, Single-Cylinder DOHCAir/Oil-Cooled, Single-Cylinder SOHC
Maximum Power28.76 bhp @ 7,500 rpm20.2 bhp @ 6,100 rpm
Peak Torque29.62 Nm @ 6,000 rpm27 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
Transmission6-speed5-speed

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ: In Pictures

Royal Enfield Classic 350 1

Features

In this department, both motorcycles have a modern retro styling that should appeal to the buyers in this segment. While the Classic 350 has a more vintage look, the 42 FJ has a dash of sportiness in the retro mix. Feature-wise, both motorcycles are equipped with LED headlights, single-pod instrument meters with digital readouts, and a USB charger. While the Classic 350 is offered with spoke wheels as standard but can be opted for with alloy wheels, the 42 FJ is offered with alloy wheels as standard except for the base variant which gets wire-spoke wheels. 

 

Jawa 42 FJ edited carandbike 3

Furthermore, Royal Enfield is offering the Classic 350 in seven colourways in comparison to five liveries offered by Jawa for the 42 FJ. Both motorcycles feature a telescopic fork setup at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends for both motorcycles and are assisted by dual-channel ABS.

# Royal Enfield# jawa# Jawa 42 FJ# Jawa 42 FJ specs# Jawa 42 FJ features# Jawa 42 FJ power# Jawa 42 FJ seat height# Royal Enfield Classic 350# Royal Enfield Classic 350 specs# Royal Enfield Classic 350 comaprison# Royal Enfield Classic 350 engine output# Royal Enfield Classic 350 features# Jawa 42 FJ comparison# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Jawa 42 FJ is the third model in the 42 series of Jawa motorcycles. We look at all the differences between the Jawa 42 FJ and the regular Jawa 42.
    Jawa 42 FJ Vs Jawa 42: What Are the Differences?
  • The Jawa 42 FJ is equipped with a larger 334 cc engine that is also featured on the Yezdi Adventure
    Jawa 42 FJ: In Pictures
  • The new variant is expected to feature an updated 334 cc engine and sport a few distinctive styling cues
    New Jawa 42 Variant Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images
  • The modern classic motorcycle gets seven new colour schemes, an LED headlamp and a gear position indicator
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh
  • Royal Enfield will be launching the updated Classic 350 tomorrow following its unveiling earlier this month.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Today: What To Expect

Latest News

  • The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT is solely offered in dual-motor AWD guise and is equipped with the 84 kWh battery pack offered in other Ioniq 5 models
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling, Higher Ground Clearance
  • The Gravity Editions are based on the mid-spec variants of the three cars and pack additional kit.
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Gravity Editions Launched In India: Check Features, Prices
  • Since the ES sedan is a major contributor for Lexus India’s domestic sales, the new Luxury Plus Edition aims to attract more buyers this festive season.
    Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition Launched In India at Rs 69.70 Lakh
  • Here’s how the new Jawa 42 FJ stacks up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 on paper
    Jawa 42 FJ Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Spec Comparison
  • The Destini 125 is the flagship scooter in Hero’s portfolio that receives a generational update after 6 years
    New Hero Destini 125 Scooter Teased; Launch Imminent
  • Based on the S(O) and SX(O) variants of the standard Creta, the Knight Edition features blacked-out cosmetic detailing and debuts a new paint shade.
    2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched; Prices Start From Rs 14.51 Lakh
  • Customers who have already paid in full will be the first to receive Ather Energy’s full-face Halo helmet, which will be available in a total of four different sizes.
    Ather Halo Smart Helmet Deliveries To Begin On September 9
  • Last year, the Tata Safari and Harrier received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP under the Safer Cars For India initiative.
    Tata Motors Bags Global NCAP Safer Choice Award For Safari And Harrier
  • At present, Kinetic Green only retails two models in the high-speed electric two-wheeler space, but its family scooter will arrive in 18 months, with a top speed to match other equivalent e-scooters.
    Kinetic Green Plots Family E-Scooter For 2026: Large Underseat Storage, Multiple Battery Options Planned
  • Latest spy photos hint at the new Dzire’s design and styling being noticeably different from the Swift hatchback it is based on.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied On Test Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

Research More on JAWA 42 FJ

JAWA 42 FJ

JAWA 42 FJ

Starts at ₹ 1.99 - 2.2 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 42 FJ Specifications
View 42 FJ Features

Popular JAWA Models

  • Home
  • News
  • bike
  • Jawa 42 FJ Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Spec Comparison
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved