Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqTata Harrier EVTata CurvvMercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh

The modern classic motorcycle gets seven new colour schemes, an LED headlamp and a gear position indicator
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched
  • Offered in seven new liveries
  • Gets an LED headlamp and a gear position indicator

Following the unveiling of the 2024 edition of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 earlier this month, the company announced the prices of the modern classic motorcycle, starting from Rs 1,99,500 for the base variant and Rs 2,30,000 for the top-spec variant. The Classic 350 was first introduced in 2009, followed by an engine and chassis update in 2021 and now the 2024 edition comes with seven new liveries and some feature upgrades.

 

Variant-wise pricelist:

Variants and the Colour Options OfferedPrice (ex-showroom)
Heritage (Madras Red, Jodhpur Red)Rs 1,99,500
Heritage Premium (Medallian Bronze)Rs 2,04,000
Signals (Commando Sand)Rs 2,16,000
Dark (Gun Grey, Stealth Black)Rs 2,25,000
Chrome (Emerald)Rs 2,30,000
RE Classic 350 7 1

The 2024 Classic 350 retains the same modern classic looks with no significant changes to the design apart from a few. The motorcycle now features an all-LED headlamp and pilot lamps. The turn indicators are LED on the top-spec variant, while the other variants get conventional halogen units, but can be upgraded to LEDs. Furthermore, the Signal and Emerald variants are equipped with adjustable levers as standard and need to be opted separately for the other variants. The digital display of the semi-digital instrumentation unit now features a gear position indicator, while the USB charging port, located under the clutch lever, gets a C-type port instead of a USB-A port. Lastly, all variants of the Classic 350 now come with dual-channel ABS as standard, meaning opting for the motorcycle with single-channel ABS is no longer an option.

 

Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Top 7 Highlights

Royal Enfield Classic 350 12

The 2024 Classic 350 still runs on the same 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine which the motorcycle was updated with in 2021. This engine produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is mounted in a dual-cradle frame and is supported by 41mm telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear that are preload-adjustable. Braking is done by disc brakes at both ends.


Also Read: Long-Term Introduction: Royal Enfield Bullet 350; 1,200 Km Report

Royal Enfield Classic 350 colours 1

With the updated price tag, the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has gotten a bit costlier but that shouldn’t hamper its sales as the new features and upgrades have only made the motorcycle up-to-date and safer. On the competition front, the new Classic 350 goes up against the Honda CB 350, H'ness CB 350, Jawa 350, and Royal Enfield's own, Hunter 350.

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on August 31, 2024

# Royal Enfield# Classic 350# RE Classic 350 price# 2024 Classic 350 colours# 2024 Classic 350 rivals# 2024 Classic 350 features# New Classic 350 variants# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Royal Enfield will be launching the updated Classic 350 tomorrow following its unveiling earlier this month.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Today: What To Expect
  • Report 1: The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 joined car&bike’s long-term fleet amid monsoon season, arguably the most delightful weather of the year to ride.
    Long-Term Introduction: Royal Enfield Bullet 350; 1,200 Km Report
  • Here’s how the new BSA Gold Star 650 stacks up against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 on paper.
    BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
  • While the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged, it has received a few feature updates and new colourways.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Top 7 Highlights
  • Royal Enfield has unveiled an updated Classic 350 which brings with it new colourways and more kit.
    New Royal Enfield Classic 350: In Pictures

Latest News

  • The Xia MPV measures over five metres in length and features a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.
    BYD Xia Hybrid Luxury MPV Unveiled At Chengdu Motor Show
  • At this price, the Chetak Blue 3202 undercuts the Urbane variant by Rs 8,000.
    Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh
  • Kia India has rolled out a new ‘Kia Subscribe’ programme that enables customers to opt for any Kia vehicle on a subscription basis.
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens And EV6 Now Available On Subscription Basis In India
  • Royal Enfield will be launching the updated Classic 350 tomorrow following its unveiling earlier this month.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Today: What To Expect
  • The upcoming Alcazar facelift gets a notable makeover compared to the outgoing SUV. We tell you all about it.
    Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Exterior, Interior And Features
  • The programme will now include the use of display stickers on vehicles that have been tested under the Bharat NCAP standards.
    Bharat NCAP Introduces Safety Rating Label For Cars Tested Under Voluntary Programme
  • First unit of the coupe-SUV delivered to owner in New Delhi.
    Citroen Basalt Deliveries Commence in India
  • Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj has said that the Bajaj ethanol motorcycle will be unveiled in September 2024.
    Bajaj Ethanol Motorcycle To Be Launched This Year
  • Second-gen GranTurismo features an evolutionary design and drops V8 in favour of a twin-turbo V6.
    New Maserati GranTurismo Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2.72 Crore
  • The RUV350 is capable of offering a true range of 120 kilometres in Eco mode on a single charge and is rated to achieve a top speed of 75 kmph
    BGauss RUV350 Production Commenced

Research More on Royal Enfield New Classic 350

Royal Enfield New Classic 350

Royal Enfield New Classic 350

Expected Price : ₹ 1.95 - 2.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 1, 2024

Popular Royal Enfield Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved