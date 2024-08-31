2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh

Following the unveiling of the 2024 edition of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 earlier this month, the company announced the prices of the modern classic motorcycle, starting from Rs 1,99,500 for the base variant and Rs 2,30,000 for the top-spec variant. The Classic 350 was first introduced in 2009, followed by an engine and chassis update in 2021 and now the 2024 edition comes with seven new liveries and some feature upgrades.

Variant-wise pricelist:

Variants and the Colour Options Offered Price (ex-showroom) Heritage (Madras Red, Jodhpur Red) Rs 1,99,500 Heritage Premium (Medallian Bronze) Rs 2,04,000 Signals (Commando Sand) Rs 2,16,000 Dark (Gun Grey, Stealth Black) Rs 2,25,000 Chrome (Emerald) Rs 2,30,000

The 2024 Classic 350 retains the same modern classic looks with no significant changes to the design apart from a few. The motorcycle now features an all-LED headlamp and pilot lamps. The turn indicators are LED on the top-spec variant, while the other variants get conventional halogen units, but can be upgraded to LEDs. Furthermore, the Signal and Emerald variants are equipped with adjustable levers as standard and need to be opted separately for the other variants. The digital display of the semi-digital instrumentation unit now features a gear position indicator, while the USB charging port, located under the clutch lever, gets a C-type port instead of a USB-A port. Lastly, all variants of the Classic 350 now come with dual-channel ABS as standard, meaning opting for the motorcycle with single-channel ABS is no longer an option.

The 2024 Classic 350 still runs on the same 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine which the motorcycle was updated with in 2021. This engine produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is mounted in a dual-cradle frame and is supported by 41mm telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear that are preload-adjustable. Braking is done by disc brakes at both ends.



With the updated price tag, the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has gotten a bit costlier but that shouldn’t hamper its sales as the new features and upgrades have only made the motorcycle up-to-date and safer. On the competition front, the new Classic 350 goes up against the Honda CB 350, H'ness CB 350, Jawa 350, and Royal Enfield's own, Hunter 350.