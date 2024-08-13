2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Top 7 Highlights

Royal Enfield has unveiled the 2024 edition of the popular Classic 350 and while the retro motorcycle remains the same on the mechanical front, it has received a couple of feature additions, new colourways and more. The motorcycle will be available in five new variants – Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark and Emerald. Prices of the 2024 model will be announced on September 1 and will also be available across authorised Royal Enfield dealerships from the same date. Here are the top seven highlights of the updated 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 range.

New Classic 350: LED Lighting

The 2024 Classic 350 now receives an all-LED headlamp, replacing the conventional halogen unit to stay in sync with the trends and demands of the customers. Even the pilot lamps are now LEDs, further complementing the look. LED turn indicators are offered as standard on the top-spec variant, meanwhile the other variants get conventional halogen bulb indicators but can be upgraded to LED.





New Classic 350: Adjustable Levers

The Signal and Emerald variants of the 2024 Classic 350 are offered with adjustable levers as standard equipment. Meanwhile, other variants can separately opt for the adjustable levers.

New Classic 350: Gear Position Indicator

While the instrumentation on the 2024 Classic 350 remains the same, Royal Enfield has now added a gear position indicator to the digital display. The Tripper navigator pod is now offered as part of the kit for two variants and needs to be purchased separately for the other three variants.

New Classic 350: Dual-Channel ABS

Royal Enfield has discontinued the option of opting for a single-channel ABS version of the Classic 350 with the 2024 edition. All variants of the motorcycle will be equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard.

New Classic 350: Seven New Colourways

The manufacturer has introduced seven new liveries for the 2024 Classic 350, which are distributed among the five variant options. The Heritage is offered in Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue featuring metallic flakes and gold pinstripes, while Heritage Premium is available in a single dual-tone shade of Medallion Bronze. The Signals variant is available in Commando Sand with a camouflage pattern finished in matte. The Dark variant is available in Gun Grey, a dual-tone pattern of grey and black with copper highlights and Stealth Black which follows a complete black-on-black theme for that absolute stealth look. Lastly, Emerald features a visually stunning colourway that gets a Regal Green paint finish along with chromed sections and copper pinstripes.





New Classic 350: C-Type USB Charger

Until now, the Classic 350 was offered with an A-Type USB charging port located under the clutch lever, which has now been replaced with a C-Type charging port. This update now provides customers with the convenience of not having to purchase an A-Type USB-compatible cable to charge their smartphone or other devices on the go.

New Classic 350: Factory Custom Programme

Similar to the Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield has introduced a Factory Custom Programme with the introduction of the 2024 Classic 350. Under this programme, customers will be able to work along with the designers to achieve bespoke personalisation for their motorcycles. Everything from the colour of the body panels to the chassis to even the chromed inserts can be customised. The painted portions can be had either with graphics, lettering, dual-coloured, matte or glossy finish and more. Even the colour or choice of tank emblems, the colour and texture of the seat, and the colour of the pinstripes for the rims on alloy wheels and its base colour can now be customised. With limited slots for each month, the Factory Custom programme is a first-of-its-kind initiation by Royal Enfield in the 350cc segment.