Bajaj Ethanol Motorcycle To Be Launched This Year

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj has said that the Bajaj ethanol motorcycle will be unveiled in September 2024.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on August 30, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ethanol-powered Bajaj motorcycle to be unveiled in September 2024
  • Ethanol motorcycle to be launched in this financial year
  • Bajaj also working on ethanol three-wheeler

Bajaj Auto is getting ready to launch its ethanol-powered motorcycle soon, and it will be showcased in September 2024, along with an ethanol-powered three-wheeler. Speaking to a telivision channel, Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said that the company is getting ready to launch both the ethanol motorcycle and three-wheeler within this financial year. Bajaj has already launched the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Bajaj Freedom 125 in July this year. 

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 m1

“We have always been very encouraged by Mr. Gadkari’s emphasis on this fuel. And next month, along with other players of the industry, we will be showcasing our ethanol motorcycle and three-wheeler in Delhi. And I think within this financial year, we will be ready to launch these products,” Rajiv Bajaj said in an interview to a television channel. 

 

So far, there’s no word on what the new ethanol-powered Bajaj motorcycle will be like. There are two possibilities, one possibility is that Bajaj could go for an existing petrol-powered model which will comply with ethanol fuel. The second possibility, like the CNG-powered Freedom 125, is that Bajaj will opt for a completely new model. More details will be revealed once the bike is unveiled in September 2024.  

 

At the last edition of the Bharat Mobility Show, several ethanol-powered two-wheelers were showcased, including one from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, the Honda CB300F Flex Tech, which runs on E20-E85 fuels. TVS Motor Company also had showcased a E100 powered Apache RTR 200 model a few years ago.

 

(Source)

