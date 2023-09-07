BMW Teases New F 900 GS Adventure Motorcycle

In a recent teaser, BMW has provided a sneak peek at its upcoming adventure motorcycle. Although the teaser doesn't reveal all the details, it offers some intriguing insights into the new model. The motorcycle will be launched on 7 September 2023, as announced on their social media.

Also Read: BMW Neue Klasse Concept Previews 3 Series-Size Electric Sedan Due In 2025



The teaser, titled '#SpiritOfGS,' confirms that the new motorcycle will be a part of BMW's adventure bike lineup. An off-road shot of the motorcycle hints at its rugged nature, showcasing knobby tires and spoke wheels. Other visible features include a tall windscreen, crash protection, and handguards.



One of the most significant revelations from the teaser is the motorcycle's name. Zooming in on the BMW logo reveals the letters 'F900' beside it, confirming the bike's name and suggesting that it will replace the current F 850 GS. The F 850 GS, a middleweight adventure bike, was first introduced in 2017 and has seen limited updates since then.

Also Read: Actor Rajnikanth Gifted A Swanky BMW X7 By Jailer Movie Producers



The new F 900 GS is expected to share its engine with the existing F 900 XR and F 900 R models, featuring an up-sized version of the F 850 GS' 853cc engine. This engine is capable of producing 97.6 bhp and 92 Nm of torque.





Written by:- Ronit Agarwal



