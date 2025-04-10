Login
BMW Z4 M40i Now Available With Manual Gearbox In India; Priced At Rs 98 Lakh

The just-launched Z4 M40i Impulse Edition marks the first time the roadster can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox in India.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Offered in two variants, priced at Rs 97 lakh (automatic) and Rs 98 lakh (manual).
  • Powered by the B58 3.0-litre inline-six that churns out 345 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.
  • 0 to 100 kmph acceleration times are 4.6 seconds (manual) and 4.5 seconds (automatic).

BMW India has launched the Z4 M40i Impulse Edition in India. The highlight of this limited-edition model is that it represents the first time that the Z4 is offered with a manual gearbox in India. Furthermore, with this iteration, the Z4 can also be had in two new colour schemes. The Impulse Edition is priced at Rs 97 lakh (automatic) and Rs 98 lakh (manual) respectively. 

 

Also Read: BMW Group India Registers 7 Per Cent Growth In Q1; EV Sales Up By 200 Per Cent
 BMW Z4 M40i Impulse Edition Launched In India At Rs 97 Lakh 2

This is the first time that the BMW Z4 is offered with a manual gearbox in India

 

On the powertrain front, the BMW Z4 continues to be powered by the B58 3.0-litre inline-six that churns out 345 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, the roadster can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 4.6 seconds when paired with the six-speed manual gearbox and in 4.5 seconds when paired with the eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

 

Also Read: New BMW iX3 To Mark Debut Of 'Neue Klasse' EVs; World Premiere In Late 2025
 BMW Z4 M40i Impulse Edition Launched In India At Rs 97 Lakh 1

The roadster can be had in two new colours with this edition- Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green

 

With the BMW Z4 M40i Impulse Edition, the roadster can be had in two new body colours- Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green, in addition to the previously offered colour schemes. This iteration also gets staggered 19”/20” M light alloy wheels and comes with red brake calipers as standard. On the inside, the model gets new Vernasca Cognac leather upholstery, M sports seats and a steering wheel. 

 

Also Read: CES 2025: Next-Gen BMW Panoramic iDrive Unveiled; Enter Production By End-2025
 

The list of features on the car includes a 10.25-inch digital instruments display and infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay. The interior, however, can also be optioned with a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a BMW head-up display screen. The list of safety features on offer in the car includes anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC), cornering brake control (CBC), dynamic brake control (DBC), side-impact protection and an electronic vehicle immobiliser.

