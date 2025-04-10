BMW Z4 M40i Now Available With Manual Gearbox In India; Priced At Rs 98 Lakh

BMW India has launched the Z4 M40i Impulse Edition in India. The highlight of this limited-edition model is that it represents the first time that the Z4 is offered with a manual gearbox in India. Furthermore, with this iteration, the Z4 can also be had in two new colour schemes. The Impulse Edition is priced at Rs 97 lakh (automatic) and Rs 98 lakh (manual) respectively.

On the powertrain front, the BMW Z4 continues to be powered by the B58 3.0-litre inline-six that churns out 345 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, the roadster can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 4.6 seconds when paired with the six-speed manual gearbox and in 4.5 seconds when paired with the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The roadster can be had in two new colours with this edition- Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green

With the BMW Z4 M40i Impulse Edition, the roadster can be had in two new body colours- Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green, in addition to the previously offered colour schemes. This iteration also gets staggered 19”/20” M light alloy wheels and comes with red brake calipers as standard. On the inside, the model gets new Vernasca Cognac leather upholstery, M sports seats and a steering wheel.

The list of features on the car includes a 10.25-inch digital instruments display and infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay. The interior, however, can also be optioned with a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a BMW head-up display screen. The list of safety features on offer in the car includes anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC), cornering brake control (CBC), dynamic brake control (DBC), side-impact protection and an electronic vehicle immobiliser.