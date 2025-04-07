Login
BMW Group India Registers 7 Per Cent Growth In Q1; EV Sales Up By 200 Per Cent

BMW+Mini combined sold 3,914 cars between January and March 2025. Meanwhile, EVs recorded 646 units (combined) in Q1.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 7, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • BMW sold 3,764 units and Mini sold 150 units
  • Best-ever monthly sales in Q1
  • LWB models saw 187 per cent growth

Managing a strong start to 2025, BMW Group India managed to grow year-on-year by 7 per cent after recording their best-ever Q1 sales. The German group delivered 3,914 cars (with both BMW and Mini combined) and 1,373 motorcycles (under the BMW Motorrad umbrella) between January – March 2025. 

BMW i X1 Web 18

BMW sold 3,764 units meanwhile Mini India found 150 takers in the first quarter. Meanwhile, with 646 units of EV sold (combined), the carmaker claims a 206 per cent year-on-year growth. The electric iX1 LWB, which was launched at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, garnered over 1500 bookings, making it the highest-selling electric BMW. Currently, six EVs are being sold by the BMW Group India, including i7, iX, i5, i4, iX1 Long Wheelbase, and Mini Countryman E.  

 

Also Read: New BMW iX3 To Mark Debut Of 'Neue Klasse' EVs; World Premiere In Late 2025

MINI Countryman 30

At the same time, the LWB version launched in India over the past few years has registered a 187 per cent growth, claims the Bavarian carmaker. This line-up includes the 7 Series, 5 Series, 3 Series and the recently launched iX1. These LWB model's contribution to overall sales annually has gone up from 20 per cent to 30 per cent since 2021. 

 

Also Read: CES 2025: Next-Gen BMW Panoramic iDrive Unveiled; Enter Production By End-2025

car and bike Awards 2025 BMW 5 Series Is The Luxury Car Of The Year

Of the lot, 55 per cent of the sales still come from SUVs accounting for almost 2,079 units sold in Q1. The SUV segment has seen an upward growth of 55 per cent. For Mini India, the Cooper S was the highest contributor as it managed to double its sales compared to the same period last year. And under the Motorrad umbrella, 1,373 motorcycles were delivered.

  • Launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the new-gen X3 is bigger, more modern and well-packaged. But is it a better buy than the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5?
    BMW X3 20d Review: Is It A Better Buy Than The GLC?
  • The motorcycles emerged from the partnership between TVS and BMW, and were on sale in India for nearly seven years
    BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Discontinued In India
  • The R 12 G/S is based on the R 12 9T roadster and takes inspiration from the BMW R 80 G/S from the 1980s.
    BMW R 12 G/S Enduro Motorcycle Unveiled
  • The upcoming R 12 GS will essentially be an off-road version of the R 12 ninT roadster.
    BMW R 12 GS Teased; Unveil On March 27
  • The iX3 will be the first mid-size electric SUV in BMW’s all-electric 'Neue Klasse' family of EVs.
    New BMW iX3 To Mark Debut Of 'Neue Klasse' EVs; World Premiere In Late 2025

  • BMW+Mini combined sold 3,914 cars between January and March 2025. Meanwhile, EVs recorded 646 units (combined) in Q1.
    BMW Group India Registers 7 Per Cent Growth In Q1; EV Sales Up By 200 Per Cent
  • Based on the MQB EVO platform, the second-generation of Skoda’s flagship SUV has more interior room and luggage space; to continue as a petrol-only model.
    New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch On April 17; To Be Available In L&K And Sportline Trims
  • The Ministry of Petroleum has clarified public sector oil marketing companies will not hike retail prices when the excise duty change comes into effect from April 8.
    Excise Duty On Petrol, Diesel Hiked By Rs 2; Retail Prices Remain Unchanged
  • Toyota has added new features to its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, along with replacing the top-spec AWD variants' 5-speed MT with a 6-speed AT.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets New Features, AWD AT Variant Introduced
  • The updated Karizma XMR 210 is now offered in three variants and gets an upside-down front fork as well as TFT instrument console.
    2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched With USD Fork, TFT Display
  • The sixth-gen A6 made its global debut in the Avant (estate) body style last month.
    New Audi A6 Sedan Debut On April 15
  • Hyundai is now offering the Exter Hy-CNG Duo from the base EX variant onwards.
    Hyundai Exter EX Hy-CNG Duo Launched At Rs 7.51 Lakh
  • Passenger vehicle sales grew 4.87 per cent year-on-year in FY2025 while two-wheeler sales were up 7.71 per cent
    FADA Sales FY2025: Auto Sales Grow 6.46 Per Cent; Two-Wheeler, Passenger Vehicle Segments Post Single-Digit Growth
  • Unveiled at Seoul Mobility Show 2025, both concept vehicles are based on the company’s flagship sedan, the Genesis G90
    Genesis G90-Based X Gran Coupe, X Gran Convertible Concepts Revealed
  • The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is expected to launch in the coming weeks
    All-New Skoda Kodiaq Teased Ahead Of India Launch
