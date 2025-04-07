BMW Group India Registers 7 Per Cent Growth In Q1; EV Sales Up By 200 Per Cent

Managing a strong start to 2025, BMW Group India managed to grow year-on-year by 7 per cent after recording their best-ever Q1 sales. The German group delivered 3,914 cars (with both BMW and Mini combined) and 1,373 motorcycles (under the BMW Motorrad umbrella) between January – March 2025.

BMW sold 3,764 units meanwhile Mini India found 150 takers in the first quarter. Meanwhile, with 646 units of EV sold (combined), the carmaker claims a 206 per cent year-on-year growth. The electric iX1 LWB, which was launched at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, garnered over 1500 bookings, making it the highest-selling electric BMW. Currently, six EVs are being sold by the BMW Group India, including i7, iX, i5, i4, iX1 Long Wheelbase, and Mini Countryman E.

At the same time, the LWB version launched in India over the past few years has registered a 187 per cent growth, claims the Bavarian carmaker. This line-up includes the 7 Series, 5 Series, 3 Series and the recently launched iX1. These LWB model's contribution to overall sales annually has gone up from 20 per cent to 30 per cent since 2021.

Of the lot, 55 per cent of the sales still come from SUVs accounting for almost 2,079 units sold in Q1. The SUV segment has seen an upward growth of 55 per cent. For Mini India, the Cooper S was the highest contributor as it managed to double its sales compared to the same period last year. And under the Motorrad umbrella, 1,373 motorcycles were delivered.