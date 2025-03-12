New BMW iX3 To Mark Debut Of 'Neue Klasse' EVs; World Premiere In Late 2025

BMW has officially released pictures of the iX3 electric SUV undergoing hot-weather testing in South Africa ahead of its official debut later this year. Adopting the design language first seen on the Vision Neue Klasse X concept unveiled last year, the next-generation iX3 will introduce BMW’s sixth-generation (Gen6) eDrive and iDrive X technologies.

While the test vehicle remains heavily camouflaged, there are a handful of design cues that are visible. First up is that the new iX3 bears a resemblance to the larger BMW iX, and compared to the concept vehicle, a lot of sharp design cues appear to be rounded off in favour of a less aggressive look. Through the camouflage, the front LED daytime running lights with a sharp, slashed design can be partially seen. At the rear, horizontal tail lamps with an L-shaped signature light bar fall just short of being connected.

BMW has yet to reveal full specifications for its Neue Klasse EV platform, but a few details have been confirmed. The iX3 will feature an 800-volt electrical system, allowing for faster charging and claimed improved efficiency. Additionally, BMW’s next-generation battery technology is claimed to offer 20 per cent greater energy density, potentially increasing the range by up to 30 per cent compared to current models. The automaker has previously stated that all Neue Klasse models will deliver a minimum of 600 km (WLTP cycle) of range, though the exact figure for the iX3 remains under wraps.

The all-new BMW iX3 will be the first mid-sized electric SUV on BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture and will be followed by the i3 sedan. The new platform is fully dedicated to electric vehicles, meaning it will not support internal combustion or hybrid powertrains.

With a global debut expected later this year, further details, including performance specifications, interior, and unveil date, are expected to be announced in the coming months.