car&bike Awards 2025: BMW 5 Series Is The Luxury Car Of The Year

The BMW 5 Series is the 2025 car&bike Luxury Car Of The Year. The long-wheelbase sedan impressed the judges with its blend of comfort, features and driving dynamics. The sedan’s competition for the award included the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Porsche Panamera GTS, and the Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet.



The 5 Series long-wheelbase (LWB) measures 5,165 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,518 mm in height. On the design front, the eight-gen 5 Series gets an evolutionary design language with a wider BMW kidney grille flanked by sleek new LED headlamps along with softer cuts and creases and a more flowing roofline.



Inside, the cabin gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting and an 18-speaker sound system from Bowers and Wilkins. Other features on offer include active front seat ventilation, a panoramic glass roof, an interior camera with a remote view option via the MyBMW app, 360-degree camera and remote parking capabilities via a smartphone.



The sedan is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol mill good for 255 bhp and 400 Nm. The unit is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is standard. The sedan has a 0-100 kmph time of 6.5 seconds for the sedan with top speed limited to 250 kmph.