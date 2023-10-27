Login

BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled

The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR
By Sidharth Nambiar

3 mins read

27-Oct-23 11:01 AM IST

Highlights

  • 2024 S 1000 XR gets a range of cosmetic tweaks over the previous model
  • The M 1000 XR is fitted with M brakes with a radial hand brake pump
  • Both motorcycles are powered by a 999 cc, inline-4 engine

BMW Motorrad has globally debuted the M 1000 XR, the third M motorcycle from the brand and also a high-performance version of the 2024 S 1000 XR which also makes its debut alongside. While both motorcycles are powered by a 999 cc engine, the M 1000 XR churns out more power as a result of the performance upgrades. The M also gets a range of cosmetic tweaks and additional equipment over the S 1000 XR. As of now, the motorcycles are only available in the international market. 

 

Also Read: 2023 BMW M 1000 RR And M 1000 RR Competition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 49 Lakh

For the year 2024, the S 1000 XR gets a few minor cosmetic tweaks over its predecessor such as the addition of new side panels towards the rear and a front fender, now painted in its body colour. The motorcycle now sits 10 mm higher than before and gets a new seat that is now more accommodating for longer saddle time. Other changes on the S 1000 XR include new colour options and updated graphics. 

 

Also Read: 2024 BMW F 900 GS Range Explained: Engine, Specs, Dimensions

The M 1000 XR, on the other hand, looks like the S 1000 XR’s evil twin with its black colour scheme and M-specific livery. The motorcycle comes with lightweight aluminium wheels along with M winglets, that aid in producing more downforce. The motorcycle retains the same 6.5-inch digital instrument cluster as the S 1000 XR, but features different animations for the start up function and rev counter. Customers can also opt for the M Competition Package which makes the motorcycle three kilograms lighter, courtesy of additional M-Carbon parts such as the wheels, front fender, chain guard and side panels among others.

 

Also Read: BMW M 1000 R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33 Lakh

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycles are suspended by an upside-down-fork setup up front and a double-sided swing arm at the rear, electrically adjustable on both ends. Additionally, the M 1000 XR also gets Dynamic Damping Control (DDC) wherein the suspension automatically adjusts to better suit the riding conditions. However, in terms of braking duties, the M 1000 XR gets M brakes with a radial hand brake pump and consists of a 320 mm twin disc setup at the front and a 265 mm single disc setup at the rear. The S 1000 XR on the other hand, gets a similar 320 mm twin disc brake setup up front and a smaller 220 mm single disc setup at the rear. Both motorcycles come with features such as lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, cruise control, and wheelie control as standard. The M 1000 XR also gets a brake slide assist function which allows the rider to brake drift into corners, along with launch control and pit lane limiter functions.

 

Also Read: All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded

On the powertrain front, both motorcycles are powered by a 999 cc, inline-4 mill that is also featured in many other models from the brand. However, on the M 1000 XR it puts out 199 bhp, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR as a result of shorter gear ratios, an optimised air intake, a lighter exhaust system and a higher rev range of 14,600 rpm. Both motorcycles come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. The S 1000 XR gets four ride modes- Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro, while the M 1000 XR also gets additional Race Pro mode.

TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.73 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades

Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.

Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
Renault Kardian SUV Unveiled: Here’s All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets

Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.

Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
Mazda Unveils Iconic SP Concept Car With Unique Hybrid-Rotary Powertrain
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.

BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
BYD Seal Electric Sedan India Launch Pushed; Likely To Take Place Early In 2024
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.

Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
Ather Energy Rolls Out Festive Season Offers For 450S, 450X E-Scooters
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

These benefits will be available until November 15

Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options

HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
HPCL, Chevron Partner to Launch Caltex Lubricants in India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market

BYD Seal Secures 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
BYD Seal Secures 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Chinese-made electric sedan achieved a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection

BMW Motorrad Introduces Warranty Extension Package For The G 310 R, G 310 GS, And G 310 RR
BMW Motorrad Introduces Warranty Extension Package For The G 310 R, G 310 GS, And G 310 RR
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The offer is also open to existing owners of the aforementioned models who have purchased the motorcycle post October 2020

BMW Motorrad India Sold 6,778 Two-Wheelers Between Jan-Sept 2023; Witnesses 26% Growth YoY
BMW Motorrad India Sold 6,778 Two-Wheelers Between Jan-Sept 2023; Witnesses 26% Growth YoY
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Between January and September 2023, the brand sold 6,778 units in the country, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent

BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

14 days ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 8,998 vehicles under the BMW brand and 582 vehicles under the Mini brand, in the first nine months of 2023.

BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
BMW iX2 All-Electric SUV-Coupe Debuts With 449 km Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 days ago

The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.

Second Generation BMW X2 Unveiled
Second Generation BMW X2 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

16 days ago

BMW will offer the vehicle with three powertrain options globally which includes two petrol powered variants and one with a diesel engine

