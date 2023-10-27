BMW M 1000 XR Makes Global Debut; 2024 S 1000 XR Unveiled

BMW Motorrad has globally debuted the M 1000 XR, the third M motorcycle from the brand and also a high-performance version of the 2024 S 1000 XR which also makes its debut alongside. While both motorcycles are powered by a 999 cc engine, the M 1000 XR churns out more power as a result of the performance upgrades. The M also gets a range of cosmetic tweaks and additional equipment over the S 1000 XR. As of now, the motorcycles are only available in the international market.

Also Read: 2023 BMW M 1000 RR And M 1000 RR Competition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 49 Lakh

For the year 2024, the S 1000 XR gets a few minor cosmetic tweaks over its predecessor such as the addition of new side panels towards the rear and a front fender, now painted in its body colour. The motorcycle now sits 10 mm higher than before and gets a new seat that is now more accommodating for longer saddle time. Other changes on the S 1000 XR include new colour options and updated graphics.

Also Read: 2024 BMW F 900 GS Range Explained: Engine, Specs, Dimensions

The M 1000 XR, on the other hand, looks like the S 1000 XR’s evil twin with its black colour scheme and M-specific livery. The motorcycle comes with lightweight aluminium wheels along with M winglets, that aid in producing more downforce. The motorcycle retains the same 6.5-inch digital instrument cluster as the S 1000 XR, but features different animations for the start up function and rev counter. Customers can also opt for the M Competition Package which makes the motorcycle three kilograms lighter, courtesy of additional M-Carbon parts such as the wheels, front fender, chain guard and side panels among others.

Also Read: BMW M 1000 R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33 Lakh

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycles are suspended by an upside-down-fork setup up front and a double-sided swing arm at the rear, electrically adjustable on both ends. Additionally, the M 1000 XR also gets Dynamic Damping Control (DDC) wherein the suspension automatically adjusts to better suit the riding conditions. However, in terms of braking duties, the M 1000 XR gets M brakes with a radial hand brake pump and consists of a 320 mm twin disc setup at the front and a 265 mm single disc setup at the rear. The S 1000 XR on the other hand, gets a similar 320 mm twin disc brake setup up front and a smaller 220 mm single disc setup at the rear. Both motorcycles come with features such as lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, cruise control, and wheelie control as standard. The M 1000 XR also gets a brake slide assist function which allows the rider to brake drift into corners, along with launch control and pit lane limiter functions.

Also Read: All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded

On the powertrain front, both motorcycles are powered by a 999 cc, inline-4 mill that is also featured in many other models from the brand. However, on the M 1000 XR it puts out 199 bhp, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR as a result of shorter gear ratios, an optimised air intake, a lighter exhaust system and a higher rev range of 14,600 rpm. Both motorcycles come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. The S 1000 XR gets four ride modes- Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro, while the M 1000 XR also gets additional Race Pro mode.