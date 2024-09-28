Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-R1000RHusqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457BMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Citroen C3 Automatic Prices Revealed; Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh

The prices for the Citroen C3 automatic range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Citroen has announced the prices for the automatic variants of the C3.
  • Prices range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh.
  • Solely offered in the Turbo Shine trim.

Citroen has announced the prices for the automatic variants of the updated C3 hatchback. Launched in August 2024, Citroen had only initially announced prices for the manual variants of the hatchback. Solely offered in the Turbo Shine trim, the prices for the C3 automatic range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated C3 gets a range of new features over the previous model and is offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox for the first time.

 

Also Read: Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India At Rs 6.16 Lakh; Gets New Features, Automatic Gearbox Option

 

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Turbo Shine ATRs 9.99 lakh
Turbo Shine AT Vibe PackRs 10.12 lakh 
Turbo Shine AT Dual ToneRs 10.15 lakh
Turbo Shine AT Dual Tone Vibe PackRs 10.27 lakh


The list of new features on the updated C3 includes projector LED headlights, electrically adjustable ORVMs with integrated indicators, a 7.0-inch full-digital instruments display, and automatic climate control. On the safety front, The car can be had with features such as 6 airbags, ABS, ESP, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 3-point seat belts, and seat belt reminder

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Price, Features, Specifications Compared
 

Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India Now Offered With Automatic Transmission Digital Instruments Cluster 1

The 6-speed automatic gearbox is solely offered with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

 

On the powertrain front, the 6-speed automatic gearbox is solely offered with the turbocharged three-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engine in the C3. The turbo petrol engine churns out 110 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The engine can also be had with a 6-speed manual which was previously on offer. 


 

# Citroen# Citroen C3# Citroen C3 Automatic# Citroen Cars# hatchback# Citroen C3 Prices# Citroen C3 automatic prices# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • First unit of the coupe-SUV delivered to owner in New Delhi.
    Citroen Basalt Deliveries Commence in India
  • Citroen’s two compact SUVs share a lot in common but just how similar are they on paper. We take a look.
    Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Price, Features, Specifications Compared
  • The updated Citroen C3 gets a range of new features, and is now offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox option
    Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India At Rs 6.16 Lakh; Gets New Features, Automatic Gearbox Option
  • Citroen has revealed complete prices for its SUV-coupe which will be offered in six variants spread across two engine options.
    Citroen Basalt Variant Wise Prices Revealed; Turbo-Petrol Range Start At Rs 11.49 Lakh
  • The Citroen Basalt is the fourth product from Citroen’s C-Cubed program
    Citroen Basalt Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.99 Lakh

Latest News

  • The prices for the Citroen C3 automatic range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
    Citroen C3 Automatic Prices Revealed; Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh
  • The facility will manufacture cars and SUVs for both Tata Motors and JLR, which will be sold here, along with being exported
    Tata Motors Breaks Ground On Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu
  • The McLaren W1 will be the successor to the iconic P1 plug-in hybrid supercar which debuted in 2013
    McLaren P1 Successor To Be Named W1; Debut On October 6
  • The CE 02 will be positioned below the CE 04 that was launched by the brand in July
    BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter India Launch On October 1
  • It has also stated that customers, whose service case takes longer than one day, will be provided with an Ola S1 scooter as a loaner
    Ola Electric Announces New Service Initiatives: 1,000 Service Centres By End-24, 1-Day Resolution Of Issues
  • October marks the heart of the festive season and there is still plenty of new products still lined up for the Indian market.
    New Car Launches In October 2024: New Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More
  • The new Gwangmyeong EVO facility has an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 electric vehicles.
    Kia's First Dedicated EV Manufacturing Facility Goes Live In South Korea
  • The S1 X 2 kWh is the fifth product from Ola Electric to receive this certification
    Ola S1 X 2 kWh Eligible For PLI; Full S1 Lineup Now Certified Under PLI Scheme
  • Deliveries for the updated Cullinan super-luxury SUV are slated to commence in Q4 2024.
    Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Crore
  • The Windsor is the third EV to be brought to Indian shores by the manufacturer, with prices commencing from Rs 13.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV: Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras

Popular Citroen Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Citroen C3 Automatic Prices Revealed; Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved