Citroen C3 Automatic Prices Revealed; Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh

Citroen has announced the prices for the automatic variants of the updated C3 hatchback. Launched in August 2024, Citroen had only initially announced prices for the manual variants of the hatchback. Solely offered in the Turbo Shine trim, the prices for the C3 automatic range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated C3 gets a range of new features over the previous model and is offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox for the first time.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Turbo Shine AT Rs 9.99 lakh Turbo Shine AT Vibe Pack Rs 10.12 lakh Turbo Shine AT Dual Tone Rs 10.15 lakh Turbo Shine AT Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 10.27 lakh



The list of new features on the updated C3 includes projector LED headlights, electrically adjustable ORVMs with integrated indicators, a 7.0-inch full-digital instruments display, and automatic climate control. On the safety front, The car can be had with features such as 6 airbags, ABS, ESP, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 3-point seat belts, and seat belt reminder

The 6-speed automatic gearbox is solely offered with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

On the powertrain front, the 6-speed automatic gearbox is solely offered with the turbocharged three-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engine in the C3. The turbo petrol engine churns out 110 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The engine can also be had with a 6-speed manual which was previously on offer.



