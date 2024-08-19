Login
Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India At Rs 6.16 Lakh; Gets New Features, Automatic Gearbox Option

The updated Citroen C3 gets a range of new features, and is now offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox option
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Citroen has launched the updated C3 hatchback in India.
  • Gets LED headlamps, digital instruments cluster etc.
  • Now offered with 6-speed automatic transmission.

Citroen has launched the updated C3 hatchback in the Indian market with prices starting at Rs 6.16 lakh. The updated C3 gets a range of new features, a few of which will also be introduced in its larger sibling, the C3 Aircross. The biggest talking point, however, is the fact that the C3 hatchback which was previously solely offered with manual gearboxes, can now also be had with automatic transmission. While prices for the manual variants range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom), Citroen is yet to reveal pricing for the automatic variants.

 

Also ReadCitroen C3, C3 Aircross Updated With New Features: LED Headlights, Auto AC, 6 Airbags And More

 

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
LiveRs 6.16 lakh
FeelRs 7.47 lakh
ShineRs 8.10 lakh
Shine Vibe PackRs 8.22 lakh
Shine Dual ToneRs 8.25 lakh
Shine Dual Tone + Vibe PackRs 8.37 lakh
Shine Turbo Dual ToneRs 9.30 lakh
Shine Turbo Dual Tone + VibeRs 9.42 lakh
Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India At Rs 6 16 Lakh Gets New Features Automatic Gearbox Option

The list of new features in the C3 include automatic climate control, digital instruments cluster and 6 airbags

 

While the Citroen C3’s exterior design is identical to the previous model, the hatchback now gets projector LED headlights in the top-spec Shine trim. Another minor change is the presence of indicators integrated into the wing mirrors, which are now electrically adjustable. However, this too will only be offered on the Shine trim. On the inside, the C3 hatchback now also gets a 7.0-inch full-digital instruments display, as well as automatic climate control on the Shine variants. On the safety front, both the Feel and Shine variants get six airbags

 

Also ReadCitroen Basalt Variant Wise Prices Revealed; Turbo-Petrol Range Start At Rs 11.49 Lakh
 Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India Now Offered With Automatic Transmission Digital Instruments Cluster 1

The Citroen C3 is now offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox with the turbo petrol engine

 

On the powertrain front, the C3 continues to be offered with a three-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, along with its turbocharged counterpart. While the naturally aspirated petrol engine is still solely offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the turbo-petrol can now also be had with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, alongside the previously offered 6-speed manual. While the bhp figures for the turbo petrol are the same in both the auto and manual gearboxes (110 bhp), the torque figures vary - 190 Nm in the manual version, and 205 Nm in the automatic. 

# Citroen C3# New Citroen C3# Citroen C3 Features# Citroen C3 Price# Citroen C3 Automatic# Hatchbacks# hatchback# Citroen C3 Engine
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

