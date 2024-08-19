Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India At Rs 6.16 Lakh; Gets New Features, Automatic Gearbox Option

Citroen has launched the updated C3 hatchback in the Indian market with prices starting at Rs 6.16 lakh. The updated C3 gets a range of new features, a few of which will also be introduced in its larger sibling, the C3 Aircross. The biggest talking point, however, is the fact that the C3 hatchback which was previously solely offered with manual gearboxes, can now also be had with automatic transmission. While prices for the manual variants range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom), Citroen is yet to reveal pricing for the automatic variants.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Live Rs 6.16 lakh Feel Rs 7.47 lakh Shine Rs 8.10 lakh Shine Vibe Pack Rs 8.22 lakh Shine Dual Tone Rs 8.25 lakh Shine Dual Tone + Vibe Pack Rs 8.37 lakh Shine Turbo Dual Tone Rs 9.30 lakh Shine Turbo Dual Tone + Vibe Rs 9.42 lakh

The list of new features in the C3 include automatic climate control, digital instruments cluster and 6 airbags

While the Citroen C3’s exterior design is identical to the previous model, the hatchback now gets projector LED headlights in the top-spec Shine trim. Another minor change is the presence of indicators integrated into the wing mirrors, which are now electrically adjustable. However, this too will only be offered on the Shine trim. On the inside, the C3 hatchback now also gets a 7.0-inch full-digital instruments display, as well as automatic climate control on the Shine variants. On the safety front, both the Feel and Shine variants get six airbags

The Citroen C3 is now offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox with the turbo petrol engine

On the powertrain front, the C3 continues to be offered with a three-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, along with its turbocharged counterpart. While the naturally aspirated petrol engine is still solely offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the turbo-petrol can now also be had with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, alongside the previously offered 6-speed manual. While the bhp figures for the turbo petrol are the same in both the auto and manual gearboxes (110 bhp), the torque figures vary - 190 Nm in the manual version, and 205 Nm in the automatic.