Citroen Basalt Variant Wise Prices Revealed; Turbo-Petrol Range Start At Rs 11.49 Lakh

Citroen has revealed complete prices for its SUV-coupe which will be offered in six variants spread across two engine options.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Basalt offered in three trim levels - You, Plus and Max
  • Offered with either a 1.2 NA petrol or 1.2 Turbo-petrol engine
  • Deliveries start first week of September

Citroen India has revealed the complete variant-wise prices of the Basalt SUV-coupe after having revealed its starting price earlier this month. Prices for the SUV range from Rs 7.99 lakh up to Rs 13.62 lakh with prices for the turbo-petrol engine starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The top Max trim can additionally be had with dual-tone colour options for an additional Rs 21,000. Bookings for the Basalt are currently underway with deliveries scheduled to start from the first week of September.
 

Also read: Citroen Basalt Launched In India; Priced At Rs 7.99 Lakh
 

Here are the complete variant-wise prices of the Citroen Basalt:
 

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
1.2 Petrol YouRs 7.99 lakh
1.2 Petrol PlusRs 9.99 lakh
1.2 Turbo PlusRs 11.49 lakh
1.2 Turbo Plus ATRs 12.79 lakh
1.2 Turbo Max*Rs 12.28 lakh
1.2 Turbo Max AT*Rs 13.62 lakh

*Citroen Basalt Max offered with dual-tone colour options for additional Rs 21,000

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV Top Five Highlights

The Basalt SUV-coupe is Citroen fourth model under the C-Cubed program and the latest model to be based on the C3 platform. The SUV enters the highly congested compact SUV segment going up against models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, VW Taigun and Honda Elevate. The Basalt shares much of its front-end design with the C3 Aircross including the familiar C3 family looks with the split headlamps. The design changes become more noticeable from the sides with the Aircross’ upright design making way for a flowing coupe roofline that merges into a high deck lid at the rear.
 

Also read: 2024 Citroen Basalt Turbo Petrol AT Review: India’s Most Affordable SUV Coupe
 

Basalt Image 11

The Cabin layout too is shared with other models from the C3 family replete with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. The Basalt, however, benefits from some additional comfort and convenience features over its siblings such as auto climate control, wireless phone charger and adjustable under-thigh support for rear passengers. Some of these features are set to be added to the remainder of the C3 range.
 

Also read: Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV Debuts: Dimensions, Features, Engine Options Detailed
 

Coming to the engines, the Basalt is offered with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill good for 81 bhp and 115 Nm or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that pushes out a stronger 108 bhp and 195 Nm in manual and 205 Nm in automatic guise. The naturally aspirated petrol mill is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.

Research More on Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

Citroen Basalt

Starts at ₹ 7.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Basalt Specifications
View Basalt Features

Popular Citroen Models

