Citroen Basalt Variant Wise Prices Revealed; Turbo-Petrol Range Start At Rs 11.49 Lakh

Citroen India has revealed the complete variant-wise prices of the Basalt SUV-coupe after having revealed its starting price earlier this month. Prices for the SUV range from Rs 7.99 lakh up to Rs 13.62 lakh with prices for the turbo-petrol engine starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The top Max trim can additionally be had with dual-tone colour options for an additional Rs 21,000. Bookings for the Basalt are currently underway with deliveries scheduled to start from the first week of September.



Here are the complete variant-wise prices of the Citroen Basalt:



Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1.2 Petrol You Rs 7.99 lakh 1.2 Petrol Plus Rs 9.99 lakh 1.2 Turbo Plus Rs 11.49 lakh 1.2 Turbo Plus AT Rs 12.79 lakh 1.2 Turbo Max* Rs 12.28 lakh 1.2 Turbo Max AT* Rs 13.62 lakh

*Citroen Basalt Max offered with dual-tone colour options for additional Rs 21,000

The Basalt SUV-coupe is Citroen fourth model under the C-Cubed program and the latest model to be based on the C3 platform. The SUV enters the highly congested compact SUV segment going up against models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, VW Taigun and Honda Elevate. The Basalt shares much of its front-end design with the C3 Aircross including the familiar C3 family looks with the split headlamps. The design changes become more noticeable from the sides with the Aircross’ upright design making way for a flowing coupe roofline that merges into a high deck lid at the rear.



The Cabin layout too is shared with other models from the C3 family replete with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. The Basalt, however, benefits from some additional comfort and convenience features over its siblings such as auto climate control, wireless phone charger and adjustable under-thigh support for rear passengers. Some of these features are set to be added to the remainder of the C3 range.



Coming to the engines, the Basalt is offered with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill good for 81 bhp and 115 Nm or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that pushes out a stronger 108 bhp and 195 Nm in manual and 205 Nm in automatic guise. The naturally aspirated petrol mill is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.