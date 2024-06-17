Formula E Season 11 Calendar Revealed, No India Round On The Cards

Formula E has revealed the provisional calendar for the upcoming 2024-25 season, which is set to begin later this year. The electric race car championship will have a record 17 races at 11 locations worldwide in Season 11. The Formula E championship has been known for playing out at street circuits but the upcoming season will see less than a quarter of the races take place at permanent circuits, while the rest will continue to be street tracks across major cities.

The Formula E Season 11 will kick off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 7, 2024, followed by the Mexico City e-Prix on January 11, 2025. The championship will move to Saudi Arabia for the Diriyah e-Prix for a double-header, ahead of an entirely new venue that will be added to the calendar for March 8.

While the new venue is yet to be announced, Formula E will return to Miami at the Homestead Miami Speedway on April 12, before heading to Monaco for another double-header on May 3 & 4, 2025. The Asia rounds will kick off with two races in Tokyo and Shanghai each, followed by a single round in Jakarta, Indonesia. Season 11 will head for a two-week break and return for two races in Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport on July 12 & 13, before the finale races in London on July 26 & 27.

Next season, teams and drivers will compete with the new Gen3 EVO race car, which will see performance upgrades over the current model. The new electric race car is capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in just 1.82 seconds. Pre-season testing for Season 11 will take place over four days between November 4-7, 2024, in Valencia, Spain.

The upcoming season has dropped the India round after this year’s fiasco. The Hyderabad e-Prix was scheduled to take place in February this year but was cancelled at the last moment after discrepancies with the state government. Rumours were rife that Formula E was looking to partner with different organisers to organise a race in India in a different city. Interestingly, Rome e-Prix has also been dropped from the calendar for the next season, a first since the championship began in 2016/17.



