Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Volkswagen VirtusHyundai Venue N LineBMW M4Toyota GlanzaHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota Belta
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Matter AERABMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2Harley-Davidson Breakout
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
EeVe TeseroBGauss RUV 350Ducati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 AdventureIndian New Chieftain
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Formula E Season 11 Calendar Revealed, No India Round On The Cards

The season will have a record 17 races at 11 locations worldwide but the India round has been dropped from the calendar
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Formula E Season 11 will kick off in Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 7.
  • The championship will feature the Gen3 EVO electric race cars next season.
  • Pre-season testing for Season 11 will take place between November 4-7, 2024.

Formula E has revealed the provisional calendar for the upcoming 2024-25 season, which is set to begin later this year. The electric race car championship will have a record 17 races at 11 locations worldwide in Season 11. The Formula E championship has been known for playing out at street circuits but the upcoming season will see less than a quarter of the races take place at permanent circuits, while the rest will continue to be street tracks across major cities. 

 

Also ReadFIA Lowers Minimum F1 Superlicence Age To 17
 

The Formula E Season 11 will kick off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 7, 2024, followed by the Mexico City e-Prix on January 11, 2025. The championship will move to Saudi Arabia for the Diriyah e-Prix for a double-header, ahead of an entirely new venue that will be added to the calendar for March 8. 

Formula E 1

While the new venue is yet to be announced, Formula E will return to Miami at the Homestead Miami Speedway on April 12, before heading to Monaco for another double-header on May 3 & 4, 2025. The Asia rounds will kick off with two races in Tokyo and Shanghai each, followed by a single round in Jakarta, Indonesia. Season 11 will head for a two-week break and return for two races in Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport on July 12 & 13, before the finale races in London on July 26 & 27. 

 

Also ReadPorsche’s Kevin Estre Snatches Pole From Cadillac in Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole Qualifier
 

Next season, teams and drivers will compete with the new Gen3 EVO race car, which will see performance upgrades over the current model. The new electric race car is capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in just 1.82 seconds. Pre-season testing for Season 11 will take place over four days between November 4-7, 2024, in Valencia, Spain.

 

Also Read: CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 Dates Announced

Formula E Season 11 Calendar

The upcoming season has dropped the India round after this year’s fiasco. The Hyderabad e-Prix was scheduled to take place in February this year but was cancelled at the last moment after discrepancies with the state government. Rumours were rife that Formula E was looking to partner with different organisers to organise a race in India in a different city. Interestingly, Rome e-Prix has also been dropped from the calendar for the next season, a first since the championship began in 2016/17. 


 

# Formula E# Formula E Gen3 Cars# Formula E India race# Formula E Season 11# Motorsport# Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new Gen3 Evo will make its entry into Formula E next season and the upgrades promise faster acceleration times, charging and more
    Formula E Reveals Gen3 Evo Race Car, Set To Debut In 2025
  • Each NXT Gen race weekend will feature two 20-minute practice sessions, a qualifying session, and a 20-minute race.
    Formula E Announces NXT Gen Cup Electric Junior Touring Car Series
  • Alberto Longo confirmed that Hyderabad won't be returning as a venue for the next few years, while other cities have expressed interest to host the race as early as 2025
    Formula E Could Return To India In 2025 With A New Venue, Says Co-Founder Alberto Longo
  • Formula E cancels the Hyderabad E-Prix for 2024 due to a breach of contract by the Telangana government, causing disappointment for motorsport enthusiasts in India
    Hyderabad Formula E Grand Prix Cancelled For 2024
  • Change in the state’s governance has raised doubts if the race will carry on as scheduled in February.
    2024 Formula E Hyderabad Race Could Be Called Off

Latest News

  • The season will have a record 17 races at 11 locations worldwide but the India round has been dropped from the calendar
    Formula E Season 11 Calendar Revealed, No India Round On The Cards
  • The second-generation Jeep Compass will arrive alongside the new Renegade EV and an unnamed "mainstream" SUV as part of the brand’s new product lineup.
    Second-Gen Jeep Compass To Debut In 2027
  • Limited to 100 units, the special edition SL 63 is finished in a unique paint finish from Mercedes' Manufaktur customisation arm and gets some optional kit as standard.
    Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Golden Coast Special Edition Revealed
  • The state government has revised the sales tax levied on petrol and diesel, which now stands at 29.84 per cent and 18.44 per cent respectively.
    Karnataka Government Increases Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs. 3 With Immediate Effect
  • The German automaker has given a sneak peek of the upcoming M5 via a social media post.
    New-Gen BMW M5 Teased Again Ahead Of Imminent Debut
  • The regulation was initially enforced following the debut of Max Verstappen, who became F1’s youngest driver at 17, but the lowering of the minimum age potentially enables drivers like Mercedes' protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli to debut in 2024.
    FIA Lowers Minimum F1 Superlicence Age To 17
  • The price benefits have been rolled out to celebrate the Nexon and Nexon EV’s combined sales closing in on the seven lakh mark
    Tata Nexon Available With Benefits Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Till End-June
  • The Indian arm of the South Korean manufacturer plans to offer over 14 crore shares for sale, each with a face value of Rs 10
    Hyundai Motor India Files DRHP For Upcoming IPO; To Dilute 17.5% Stake
  • The MY2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is now available in Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Gray with new body graphics
    2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched In India With New Colours; Priced At Rs 3.43 Lakh
  • The 2024 Isuzu MU-X facelift is based on the second-generation version that arrived globally in 2020 and gets comprehensive upgrades
    2024 Isuzu MU-X Facelift Unveiled
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved