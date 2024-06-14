Porsche’s Kevin Estre Snatches Pole From Cadillac in Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole Qualifier
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on June 14, 2024
Highlights
- Cadillac's Alex Lynn and Sebastien Bourdais ended up second and third, respectively
- The session was interrupted by a crash involving BMW's Dries Vanthoor
- Louis Deletraz took the LMP2 pole, while Brendan Iribe topped the LMGT3 class
In a spectacular Hyperpole session that went down to the wire on Thursday, Porsche's Penske team secured pole position for the Le Mans 24 Hours, edging out Cadillac in an intense all-LMDh battle. Kevin Estre, driving the #6 Porsche Penske 963, clocked a remarkable 3m24.634s lap in the final moments, earning Porsche its first Le Mans pole since 2016.
Estre's heroics came after a dramatic session filled with strategic plays and a red flag incident. Sebastien Bourdais initially held the provisional pole with a 3m24.816s lap in the #3 Cadillac but chose not to run again after a crash involving BMW's Dries Vanthoor caused a session stoppage. This decision opened the door for Estre, who outpaced Alex Lynn's #2 Cadillac by 0.148s after the chequered flag.
Despite Cadillac's strong showing, a grid penalty from the previous WEC round at Spa demoted the #2 car, placing the #6 Porsche alongside the #3 Cadillac on the front row. The second row will feature the two factory Ferrari 499P’s, followed by the #35 Alpine.
This year's Le Mans promises to be a gripping 24-hour race, with Porsche, Cadillac, and Ferrari all vying for victory in a highly competitive field.
Starting Grid:
Hypercar Class:
- #6 Porsche Penske 963 - Kevin Estre
- #3 Cadillac V-Series.R - Sebastien Bourdais
- #2 Cadillac V-Series.R - Alex Lynn
- #51 Ferrari 499P - Alessandro Pier Guidi
- #50 Ferrari 499P - Antonio Fuoco
- #35 Alpine A424 - Paul-Loup Chatin
- #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 - Dries Vanthoor
LMP2 Class:
- #14 AO by TF ORECA-GIBSON 07 - Louis Deletraz
- #28 IDEC Sport ORECA - Job van Uitert
- #65 Panis Racing Oreca - Mathias Beche
- #48 IDEC Sport Oreca - Paul Lafargue
- #22 United Autosports USA - Phil Hanson
GT3 Class:
- #70 McLaren 720S GT3 - Brendon Iribe
- #92 Manthey PureRxcing Porsche 911 GT3 R - Aliaksandr Malykhin
- #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 296 GT3 - Giacomo Petrobelli
- #83 AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 - Robert Kubica
- #34 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 - Henry Walkenhorst
Related Articles
Latest News
- Home
- News
- Motorsport
- Porsche’s Kevin Estre Snatches Pole From Cadillac in Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole Qualifier