Porsche’s Kevin Estre Snatches Pole From Cadillac in Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole Qualifier

In a spectacular Hyperpole session that went down to the wire on Thursday, Porsche's Penske team secured pole position for the Le Mans 24 Hours, edging out Cadillac in an intense all-LMDh battle. Kevin Estre, driving the #6 Porsche Penske 963, clocked a remarkable 3m24.634s lap in the final moments, earning Porsche its first Le Mans pole since 2016.

Estre's heroics came after a dramatic session filled with strategic plays and a red flag incident. Sebastien Bourdais initially held the provisional pole with a 3m24.816s lap in the #3 Cadillac but chose not to run again after a crash involving BMW's Dries Vanthoor caused a session stoppage. This decision opened the door for Estre, who outpaced Alex Lynn's #2 Cadillac by 0.148s after the chequered flag.



Despite Cadillac's strong showing, a grid penalty from the previous WEC round at Spa demoted the #2 car, placing the #6 Porsche alongside the #3 Cadillac on the front row. The second row will feature the two factory Ferrari 499P’s, followed by the #35 Alpine.



This year's Le Mans promises to be a gripping 24-hour race, with Porsche, Cadillac, and Ferrari all vying for victory in a highly competitive field.





Starting Grid:

Hypercar Class:

#6 Porsche Penske 963 - Kevin Estre #3 Cadillac V-Series.R - Sebastien Bourdais #2 Cadillac V-Series.R - Alex Lynn #51 Ferrari 499P - Alessandro Pier Guidi #50 Ferrari 499P - Antonio Fuoco #35 Alpine A424 - Paul-Loup Chatin #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 - Dries Vanthoor

LMP2 Class:

#14 AO by TF ORECA-GIBSON 07 - Louis Deletraz #28 IDEC Sport ORECA - Job van Uitert #65 Panis Racing Oreca - Mathias Beche #48 IDEC Sport Oreca - Paul Lafargue #22 United Autosports USA - Phil Hanson

GT3 Class: