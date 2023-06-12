Ferrari Wins At Le Mans After 58 Years

Ferrari made a triumphant return to the top class of the LeMans 24 hours with the 499P driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi taking the overall win. The Le Mans 24 Hours, celebrating its 100th anniversary, delivered a thrilling display of speed and skill with almost every manufacturer leading the race at some point, eventually setting the stage for a fierce battle between Ferrari and Toyota.

Despite a moment of danger when the #51 Ferrari, driven by Pier Guidi, spun and became stuck in the gravel, a crucial mistake from Toyota's Ryo Hirakawa provided a much-needed opportunity for the #51 car. Pier Guidi's minor setback during the final pitstop did not hinder their determination, as they ultimately crossed the finish line more than a minute ahead of its competitors.

Ferrari dominated the pack throughout the race



Starting from the second spot, the #8 Toyota took the lead at the beginning of the race, overtaking the pole sitting #50 Ferrari 499P. This swift manoeuvre occurred after an incident involving Jack Aitken's Action Express Cadillac at the first Mulsanne chicane, prompting multiple safety car periods under a new regulation implemented this year. In the second hour, an offset fuel strategy helped the #50 Ferrari regain the lead. However, heavy rain in the fourth hour shook up the standings, briefly propelling the #94 Peugeot driven by Gustavo Menezes into the top spot. As the track dried, the Ferraris regained control, alternating in the lead.

As darkness fell, another torrential downpour created chaos on the track. Pier Guidi found himself caught in a gravel trap while trying to avoid spinning cars ahead, allowing the #94 9X8 to take the lead. Meanwhile, the #7 Toyota, elevated to second place, suffered a devastating crash and had to retire from the race. As the race progressed, two other contenders faced setbacks. Menezes crashed the #94 Peugeot, and the #50 Ferrari had to undergo investigation, losing valuable time. Despite these challenges, the #51 Ferrari and #8 Toyota emerged as the primary contenders, with James Calado and Sébastien Buemi exchanging the lead, setting the stage for an enthralling battle.

Pier Guidi closed the gap when Hirakawa experienced a slow puncture while leading. With a daring move around the outside into the second Mulsanne chicane, Pier Guidi overtook Buemi on the track and secured the lead. The gap between the two cars fluctuated between five and 15 seconds as the race progressed.

Toyota's hopes suffered a severe blow when Hirakawa locked up into Arnage, causing the #8 GR010 to abruptly veer to the left. Hirakawa eventually recovered but pitted out of sequence, damaging their chances of victory. In a thrilling twist, Pier Guidi encountered a tense moment during the final pitstop, requiring a reset with less than 25 minutes remaining. However, this only momentarily narrowed the gap to less than a minute, which quickly expanded once Hirakawa made his final pitstop.

The 499P driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi



The victory marked Ferrari's first overall win at Le Mans since 1965 and the first non-Toyota victory in the 2023 World Endurance Championship season. The race followed a somewhat last minute balance of performance adjustment, with Toyota receiving a 37kg increase in minimum weight and the Ferrari 499P gaining an additional 24kg.



Securing the third position was the Ganassi-operated #2 V.Series.R Cadillac, finishing one lap behind the winners with Earl Bamber as the driver. Bamber convincingly outpaced the #3 car, comfortably securing the podium. The #50 Ferrari finished fifth, only losing time during repairs in the garage. The top independent entry, Glickenhaus's #708, took a respectable sixth place, eight laps behind the leader.

In the highly competitive LMP2 field, the Inter Europol entry showcased its dominance, claiming victory with a 21-second lead over the determined #41 WRT. Inter Europol's triumph was slightly overshadowed by a drive-through penalty imposed on their #34 car for overtaking under a safety car.

In the GTE Am division, the #33 Corvette, driven by Nicky Catsburg, Nicolas Varrone, and Ben Keating, delivered an impressive performance. Having demonstrated their dominance throughout the World Endurance Championship season, the #33 Corvette secured a class victory with a comfortable two-minute margin.



LE MANS 24 HOURS RESULT

1. #51 Ferrari AF Corse (Ferrari 499P) – Alessandro Pier Guidi; James Calado; Antonio Giovinazzi 342 laps



2. #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing (Toyota GR010) – Sebastien Buemi; Brendon Hartley; Ryo Hirakawa +1m21.793s



3. #2 Cadillac Racing (Cadillac V-Series.R) – Earl Bamber; Alex Lynn; Richard Westbrook +1 lap



4. #3 Cadillac Racing (Cadillac V-Series.R) – Sebastien Bourdais; Renger Van Der Zande; Scott Dixon +2 laps



5. #50 Ferrari AF Corse (Ferrari 499P) – Antonio Fuoco; Miguel Molina; Nicklas Nielsen +5 laps



6. #708 Glickenhaus Racing (Glickenhaus 007) – Romain Dumas; Olivier Pla; Ryan Briscoe +7 laps



7. #709 Glickenhaus Racing (Glickenhaus 007) – Franck Mailleux; Nathanael Berthon; Esteban Gutierrez +9 laps

8. #93 Peugeot (Peugeot 9X8) – Paul Di Resta; Mikkel Jensen; Jean-Eric Vergne +12 laps



9. #5 Porsche Penske Motorsport (Porsche 963) – Dane Cameron; Michael Christensen; Fred Makowiecki +13 laps



10. #34 Inter Europol Competition (ORECA 07-Gibson) – Jakub Smiechowski; Albert Costa; Fabio Scherer +14 laps



11. #33 Corvette Racing (Chevrolet Corvette C8.R) – Nicky Catsburg; Ben Keating; Nicolas Varrone +29 laps



