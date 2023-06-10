Your Guide To The 2023 LeMans 24 Hour Race

Here’s your guide to the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, the centenary edition of the race marking its 100th anniversary since its first running in 1923. This year's event promises to be a thrilling one with a leading category of cars in the Hypercar class, featuring 16 entries from seven different brands. The winner of this class is expected to emerge as the overall winner of the race, barring any unprecedented circumstances.

The Track:

The track consists of a mix of public roads and a dedicated racing section. It is a long circuit, covering a distance of approximately 13.6 kilometres (8.5 miles) per lap. The track layout features a combination of fast straights, high-speed chicanes, sweeping corners, and tight hairpin turns, presenting a variety of challenges to drivers.

One of the main challenges of the Le Mans track is its length and complexity. The long straights, such as the Mulsanne Straight, allow cars to reach incredible speeds, often exceeding 330 kilometres per hour (200 miles per hour). However, these high speeds also put a strain on the vehicles and require excellent aerodynamic efficiency.

The circuit's most famous section is the Porsche Curves, a sequence of fast and demanding corners that test the drivers' skill and bravery. It requires precise car control and commitment to carry speed through the bends without losing control.

Overtaking opportunities at Le Mans can be limited due to the high-speed nature of the track. The main overtaking spots are usually at the end of the long straights, such as the braking zones at the Mulsanne Corner and the Indianapolis corner. These areas provide opportunities for drivers to outbrake their opponents and make a pass.

Another overtaking opportunity arises at the first chicane after the start/finish line, known as the Dunlop Chicane. It is a tight corner that often leads to close battles and position changes during the race.

However, due to the long lap length, traffic management and strategy play a crucial role in overtaking at Le Mans. With multiple classes of cars competing simultaneously, including faster prototypes and slower GT cars, traffic management becomes a significant factor in determining the outcome of the race. Skilled drivers must navigate through the traffic efficiently to gain an advantage over their rivals.

Meet the Main Contenders:

Initially, it seemed like Toyota would dominate the race, given their strong performances in the first three rounds of the season. However, recent technical changes have increased the probability of a shake-up in the competition. The balance of performance parameters, designed to ensure fairness between the two different prototype Hypercar specifications, has been adjusted. One notable change is the increase in minimum weight for Toyota's cars, which has caused some dissatisfaction within the team.

The defending Le Mans winners, Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryo Hirakawa, lead the standings in the #8 Toyota, while their sister car, the #7, has already secured two victories in the season. Ferrari, returning to the top class this year, has been the closest challenger to Toyota and appears well-positioned to compete at Le Mans. The team has shown impressive one-lap pace and improved consistency in race conditions.

The Hypercar class is further enriched by the presence of other manufacturers, including Cadillac, Porsche, and Peugeot. While Porsche's form in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) has yet to take off, they remain optimistic about their chances of achieving their 20th victory in the race. Peugeot, on the other hand, has experienced some setbacks with reliability issues but remains hopeful to fight for victory.

In addition to the established manufacturers, there are two independent entries in the Hypercar class. The ByKolles entry, represented by the Vanwall Racing team, has been in the spotlight due to its split with Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 Formula 1 world champion. Glickenhaus Racing is another independent team fielding an additional car exclusively for this year's Le Mans.

The balance of performance (BoP) system is in place to achieve parity among the different Hypercar brands and rulesets. Changes to the BoP were made before the test day, including adjustments to the minimum weight and maximum usable energy for certain cars, such as Toyota, Ferrari, Cadillac, and Porsche. These changes aim to ensure a level playing field and prevent escalating costs.

Apart from the Hypercar class, the LMP2 and GTE Am categories also feature strong competition. The LMP2 class includes several well-known teams, such as Jota, Alpine, United Autosports, and Prema, with Jota setting the fastest time in the test day. In the GTE Am category, Corvette Racing has been dominant, but JMW Motorsport Ferrari showcased impressive pace during the test day.

Lastly, an exciting addition to this year's Le Mans is the participation of a heavily modified Next Gen NASCAR Cup car. This car represents the Garage 56 entry, which is reserved for innovative projects testing new automotive technologies. The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller, brings a unique touch to the race.

With all the anticipation building up, the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans promises to be an unforgettable event. The race will not only celebrate its centenary but also showcase the fierce competition among the Hypercar contenders and the impressive performances across the different classes. Get ready for an exhilarating experience as the teams and drivers battle it out on the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe.

THE TIMETABLE

SATURDAY JUNE 10

4pm FP5

8pm Le Mans 24 Hours race start

SUNDAY JUNE 11

8pm Le Mans 24 Hours race finish

*All times IST