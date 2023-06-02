  • Home
  • News
  • Ferrari Enzo Owned By Fernando Alonso On Auction

Ferrari Enzo Owned By Fernando Alonso On Auction

The iconic Formula One driver puts his iconic Ferrari Enzo, Scocca n.1. at the Monaco Car Auctions L'AstaRossa event on June 8.
authorBy Carandbike Team
02-Jun-23 04:23 PM IST
00777b08-1ced-432d-825f-769db41e39e2.jpeg
Highlights
  • Alonso's Enzo, certified by the Ferrari Classiche Red Book, showcases original specifications and boasts a remarkably low mileage of 4,800 kilometres
  • Alonso's Enzo, certified by the Ferrari Classiche Red Book, showcases original specifications and boasts a remarkably low mileage of 4,800 kilometres
  • The auction highlights the historic connection between Formula One drivers and the Enzo, with Michael Schumacher also owning a custom Enzo

Formula One veteran Fernando Alonso is set to auction one of his most prized possessions, the Ferrari Enzo Scocca n.1, also known as the first-body Enzo. This exceptional vehicle will go up for sale at the Monaco Car Auctions L'AstaRossa event on June 8, with an estimated price exceeding $5.36 million (5 million euros).

 

Also Read: Legoland Denmark Unveils Life-Sized Lego Ferrari Monza SP1

 

The Enzo was powered by a 6.0-litre V12 motor 

 

The Enzo, owned by Alonso, is finished in the iconic Rosso Corsa colour, perfectly complementing its timeless design. Moreover, the supercar comes with a Ferrari Classiche Red Book, serving as a certificate of authenticity that confirms its adherence to the original specifications, and it also highlights its status of Scocca n.1. Over the course of his ownership, the Enzo has only travelled 2,983 miles (4,800 kilometres), adding to its allure as a remarkably well-preserved example. Although exact details regarding Alonso's acquisition of this extraordinary vehicle remain undisclosed, it undoubtedly reflects his deep appreciation for the brand's rich heritage and exceptional performance.

 

Also Read: Ferrari 296 GTS Launched In India

 

The Enzo was heavily inspired by the Formula One cars of that era

 

Ferrari crafted this limited-edition masterpiece between 2002 and 2004, and it draws inspiration from Formula One cars. It exhibits a captivating design that exudes speed and aerodynamic finesse. Powered by a naturally aspirated 6.0-litre V12 engine, producing 651 horsepower at 7,800 rpm, this supercar delivers an unrivalled driving experience.

Complementing its performance, the Enzo is equipped with a six-speed automated manual gearbox, ensuring seamless power transfer to the wheels. With a limited production run of just 400 units, it's no surprise that these automotive masterpieces command prices well over $1 million in today's market.

 

Also Read: Ferrari, Samsung Partner For OLED Display Tech In Future Cars

 

The Enzo is up on the website for auction, with bids starting at $5.36 million

 

Alonso is not the only Formula One driver to own an Enzo. Ferrari also crafted a custom Enzo as a gift for the legendary Michael Schumacher. This exclusive Enzo boasted special features, including electric windows, a Bose stereo system, Rosso Scuderia brake callipers, and personalized touches such as Schumacher's logo on the seats and door sills. Moreover, it proudly displayed the driver's signature alongside the autograph of the then-boss, Luca di Montezemolo, adding historical significance to its hood. 

 

Alonso currently races for Aston Martin's Formula 1 team

 

The upcoming L'AstaRossa auction promises an exciting lineup of 42 Ferraris for discerning collectors. Among the lots, one can find the intriguing 365 GTC/4 "Beach Car" by Michelotti, a unique creation featuring no top or doors, complemented by a denim-upholstered interior. Furthermore, enthusiasts will have the opportunity to admire a rare 250 GT with a body by Carrozzeria Boano, as well as a captivating 1988 328 GTS equipped with a Koenig body kit, adding a touch of eccentricity to the event.

 

Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar

 

Image Source

Related Articles
Legoland Denmark Unveils Life-Sized Lego Ferrari Monza SP1
Legoland Denmark Unveils Life-Sized Lego Ferrari Monza SP1
5 days ago
F1: Verstappen Snatches Pole From Alonso In A Tense Monaco GP Qualifying
F1: Verstappen Snatches Pole From Alonso In A Tense Monaco GP Qualifying
5 days ago
Ferrari 296 GTS Launched In India
Ferrari 296 GTS Launched In India
9 days ago
F1: Leclerc Braces For A ‘Challenging’ Weekend At Baku
F1: Leclerc Braces For A ‘Challenging’ Weekend At Baku
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.8
10
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre for sale

2017 Mahindra Scorpio

wishlist
  • 49,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.50 L
₹ 21,277/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.1
10
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 G CVT for sale

2014 Toyota Corolla Altis

wishlist
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.4
10
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2015 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Ferrari Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now