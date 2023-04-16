  • Home
Ferrari, Samsung Partner For OLED Display Tech In Future Cars

The partnership will see future Ferrari production cars featuring OLED displays developed by Samsung
16-Apr-23 12:58 PM IST
Highlights
  • Samsung has partnered with Ferrari to deliver OLED technology for future production models.
  • The contract was signed by Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari’s CEO, and JS Choi, President and CEO of Samsung Display.
  • Ferrari plans to start using external suppliers for non-crucial components or software

Samsung, known for its smart gadgets and consumer electronics, is also one of the automotive industry's biggest suppliers of advanced driver-assistance system parts, telematics, and infotainment systems. Now, the company has teamed up with one of the world’s most iconic automakers - Ferrari.

 

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop OLED technology display solutions for upcoming production models from the Maranello-based brand. The contract was signed by Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari’s CEO, and JS Choi, President and CEO of Samsung Display, during a ceremony at Samsung Display’s Asan campus in Korea.

Future models from Ferrari will benefit from Samsung's OLED display technology.

 

While no financial details have been disclosed, it is clear that the partnership is aimed at enhancing the driving experience for Ferrari’s clients. “In the luxury sector, elevating the client’s experience is key,” commented Vigna during the ceremony. “Through this strategic partnership with Samsung Display for the dedicated development of bespoke OLED technology display solutions, we will make a significant step forwards in the digital environment of our next-generation models.”

 

This partnership is a significant step for Ferrari, as the automaker is investing more in electrification and new powertrains. As part of this strategy, Ferrari has said that it will start using external suppliers for non-crucial components or software. This new approach will culminate in the supercar automaker’s first-ever production battery-powered model, which is expected to be unveiled in the middle of this decade.

The carmaker has already delved into hybrid technology with an all-electric model set to arrive later this decade.

 

Speaking on the collaboration, JS Choi, President and CEO of Samsung Display said, “Based on our extensive expertise in OLED technology, we are poised to introduce cutting-edge display solutions that meet Ferrari’s exacting standards. We are certain that our collaboration with Ferrari will provide an exciting opportunity to apply our strengths to the supercar field and reinforce our position in the automotive OLED market, enabling us to reach ever new heights.”

 

While the partnership between Samsung and Ferrari is still in its early stages, it has the potential to drive significant innovation in the automotive industry. As the demand for electric and luxury vehicles continues to grow, there is a greater need for high-quality, advanced display solutions.

 

All images are representational.

