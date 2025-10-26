Ferrari has created its first-ever digital-only car, the F76 hypercar, and no, it will not be featured in any video game platform online. The F76 has been created as an NFT and celebrates 76 years of Ferrari’s first-ever win at Le Mans in 1949. The digital work will be exclusively offered to Ferrari’s Hyperclub members.

Speaking of the design, the Ferrari says that the F76 is ‘a visionary project that sets out to redefine the boundaries of automotive design.’ The carmaker also said that the F76 is a ‘design manifesto which aims to prefigure the shapes of Ferraris of the future’, suggesting that elements of the design could feature in future cars.



The digital hypercar features a dual cockpit design with each user essentially sitting in line with the wheels of the vehicle. The central section is more streamlined in comparison, essentially acting as a large wing. The front is characterised by a floating wing up top with slim retracting headlamps positioned along the lower edge and a prominent splitter below.



To access the cabin, the F76 features a front-hinged, liftable canopy on each side that provides access to the twin cabin. Unique to the cabin is the presence of two sets of controls - a steering wheel as well as accelerator and brake pedals for both occupants - certainly unique. Ferrari says that the F76 features drive-by-wire tech.

Moving towards the rear, the split cabin design gives way to a split tail design with the centre section behind the cockpit essentially featuring no bodywork and acting as a channel to move the air towards the rear wing and splitter. The split tails feature a unique geometrical pattern venting along the upper section and prominent slits along the sides for cooling and heat venting purposes. Further back, the rear haunches feature oversized side vents.



Round the back, the rear design looks to share similarities with Ferrari’s Can Am cars of the past, with a rear wing integrated into the upper bodywork and a large rear diffuser that leaves the rear wheels exposed. The rear lighting takes the form of four slim units mounted side by side just below the spoiler.



As for the powertrain, well, that's up to the owner’s discretion. This is a digital-only creation, so it could feature any Ferrari powertrain the owner of the NFT could want, from the naturally aspirated V12s to the hybrid turbocharged V6s of any road-going Ferrari or maybe even something from the company’s racing division.