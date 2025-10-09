First Ferrari ‘Elettrica’ EV To Feature Quad-Motor AWD With Over 1,000 BHP, 500KM+ Range

With its 2026 debut starting to approach, Ferrari provided the first look at the chassis and in-house developed electric drivetrain of its first-ever electric vehicle. Codenamed ‘Elettrica’, the first-ever Ferrari EV will feature a chassis and body shell composed of 75 per cent recycled aluminium and will also be the first Ferrari to feature a chassis with a separate rear subframe.

Also read: New Ferrari 849 Revives Iconic Testarossa Nameplate; Brings Hybrid V8 Power





Ferrari says the Elettrica will have a compact 2,960 mm wheelbase along with short overhangs; chassis composed of over 70 per cent recycled aluminium.

Ferrari says that the Elettrica will be characterised by a compact 2960 mm wheelbase bracketed by short overhangs at the front and rear. The carmaker says that the design inspiration behind its first EV's chassis comes from the brand’s legacy of mid- and rear-engine Berlinettas with the front seats placed as close to the front axles as possible ‘to offer the purest dynamic feedback while also facilitating accessibility and maximising comfort’. While full details are still to be confirmed, the Elettrica is expected to feature a four-door design with spacious rear seats.





The Elettrica will be the first Ferrari to feature a separate rear subframe; it will also feature a new generation of Ferrari's 48V active suspension used on models like the Purosangue.

Also read: 631 bhp Ferrari Amalfi Revealed As The Successor To The Roma



Moving to the chassis packaging, Ferrari says that the Elettrica’s chassis incorporates a 122 kWh battery pack into the floor pan, allowing for a centre of gravity 80 mm lower than a similar internal combustion model. Safety has also been considered, with the brand stating that the front e-axle assemblies and shock towers have been designed to dissipate impact forces in the event of a collision, thereby preventing damage to the central chassis structure. Furthermore, the battery cells also take a more central position within the battery module and gaps between the module and the chassis sills help enhance protection for side impacts. Furthermore, the brand says that the design and positioning of the front seats have been done to help accommodate the battery under the floor while ensuring ample space at the rear passengers.



Moving to the e-axles themselves, the assemblies comprise of a pair of electric motors each, at the front and rear, with the front units designed to decouple in specific drive modes for improved efficiency. Ferrari states that the front axle is capable of developing up to 308 bhp, with the decoupling system able to disengage power from the front electric motors at speeds exceeding 300 kmph. The rear motors are the main drive units, developing a combined 831 bhp of peak power and up to 8000 Nm of peak torque. The front axle is capable of delivering up to 3,500 Nm to the wheels.





Ferrari says that the in-house developed electric motors and inverters feature F1-derived technology; will give the car over 1,000 bhp of peak power.

Ferrari says that the e-axles are completely in-house developed and use technologies from its F1 powertrains that have been re-engineered for road use. In terms of outright performance, Ferrari says that the Electtrica will develop over 1000 bhp of peak output and will hit 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and onto a top speed of 310 kmph. Range is claimed to be in excess of 530 km with the vehicle architecture set to support up to 350 kW charging.



Also read: Ferrari 296 Speciale, 296 Speciale Aperta Bring Added Power, Improved Dynamics



Ferrari has confirmed that the Elettrica’s three eManettino driving modes – Range, Tour and Performance. Range makes the EV a pure rear-wheel drive sports car with the front axle only engaging when required. The other two modes are permanently all-wheel drive. Also offered as Manettino modes that allow users to tune the performance based on road conditions with modes such as Ice, Dry, Wet, Sport and ESC off.





122 kWh (gross) battery pack incorporated completely under the floor pan; will give the car over 530 km of range.

The electric Ferrari will also benefit from a new generation of Ferrari’s 48V active suspension, allowing for independent damping control at each wheel. Four-wheel steering is also confirmed.



Also read: Ferrari 12Cilindri Launched In India At Rs 8.50 Crore



Another unique feature on the new Ferrari will be a Torque Engagement System, allowing users to tailor throttle response and regeneration intensity via the paddle shifters. The right paddle will allow users to row through five different power and torque delivery settings, with the left paddle doing the same for the levels of regeneration when decelerating.



Ferrari says that its first-ever EV will have its own unique sound profile that will not involve piping fake internal combustion engine exhaust notes into the cabin. The carmaker says that its EV will feature a sensor incorporated into the rear motor assembly that - similar to an electric guitar - will pick up the vibration frequencies, amplify them and channel them into the cabin during hard accelerations to add to the driving experience.



Despite all the details, Ferrari is yet to officially name its upcoming electric vehicle, which so far is being referred to as ‘Elettrica’ - its codename. The Italian exotic carmaker is expected to reveal the production name of its EV early next year, with the car itself debuting sometime in mid-2026.