Ferrari 12Cilindri Launched In India At Rs 8.50 Crore

Offered in both coupe and spider formats the 12Cilindri is powered by Ferrari’s naturally aspirated V12 engine
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 31, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ferrari has launched the 12Cilindri in India.
  • Priced at Rs 8.50 crore (Coupe) and Rs 9.15 crore (Spider).
  • Powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12.

Ferrari has launched its V12-powered flagship supercar, the 12Cilindri in the Indian market. Offered in both coupe and spider formats, the 12Cilindri is priced at Rs 8.50 crore and Rs 9.15 crore respectively. Globally unveiled in May 2024, the 12Cilindri succeeded the Ferrari 812 in Ferrari’s lineup. The car retained the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 with power and torque output similar to the limited-run 812 Competizione.

 

Also ReadFerrari 12Cilindri Revealed As Brand’s New V12 Flagship
Ferrari 12 Cilindri Launched In India At Rs 8 50 Crore 1 The 12Cilindri is powered by Ferrari's fabled 12-cylinder engine

 

On the cosmetic front, the 12Cilindri’s design is a tribute to the iconic Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’. The new 12Cilindri is longer, wider and marginally taller than the model it replaces, though the wheelbase has been shortened by 20 mm over its predecessor. Up front, the car gets rectangular headlamps merged with a sash black element that sits at the tip of the low-set nose. The long bonnet sports a pair of horseshoe vents that flank the curvy front fenders. The fastback-style silhouette of the 12Cilindri is in line with its predecessor. Towards the rear, the car gets a pair of rising buttresses and blacked-out rear glass, flanked by side panels finished in black on either end. The slim strip-like tail lamps are an element shared with other newer Ferraris while the prominent diffuser low down on the bumper is finished in exposed carbon fibre.

 

Also ReadNew Ferrari F80 Supercar Unveiled With 1200 Horsepower V6 Hybrid Engine
 Ferrari 12 Cilindri Launched In India At Rs 8 50 Crore 2

The Ferrari 12Cilindri gets a centre console, digital instruments cluster and passenger-side display

 

On the inside, the dual-cockpit cabin design is in line with other new Ferraris such as the Roma and Purosangue. At the centre is a low-set 10.25-inch touchscreen that handles infotainment and climate control-related functions. The car also gets a dedicated 8.8-inch passenger-side display showing instrumentation data, along with a 15.6-inch digital instruments display.

 

Also ReadFerrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024
 

The highlight of the car however is the engine under the hood. The 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine sits at the heart of the 12Cilindri and as its predecessor, there is no hybrid assistance or turbocharging. The unit borrows much of the tech used in the 812 Competizione’s V12 which means that it redlines at 9,500 rpm with a peak output of 819 bhp arriving at 9,250 rpm – identical to the Competizione. Peak torque of 678 Nm kicks in at 7,250 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that Ferrari says shifts 30 per cent faster than the unit in previous V12 Berlinetta models.

# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  Ferrari 12Cilindri Launched In India At Rs 8.50 Crore
