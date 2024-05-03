Login
Ferrari 12Cilindri Revealed As Brand’s New V12 Flagship

New V12 GT develops similar power compared to the outgoing 812 Competizione; borrows design elements from iconic models from the past.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Naturally aspirated V12 redlines at 9,500 rpm
  • Develops 819 bhp and 678 Nm of peak torque
  • Available in coupe and spider bodystyles

Ferrari has unveiled its new flagship V12 car, named the 12Cilindri. The successor to the 812 Superfast, the 12Cilindri retains the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 with power and torque output similar to the limited-run 812 Competizione. The new 12Cilindri is longer, wider and marginally taller than the model it replaces, though the wheelbase has been shortened by 20 mm over its predecessor.

 

Also read: Scuderia Ferrari Partners Up With HP As New F1 Team Title Sponsor
 

Ferrari 12 Cilindri 3

Rectangular headlights and blacked-out section a nod to the 365 GTB/4 Daytona.

 

The 12Cilindri's low-set nose with rectangular headlights flanking the grille is a throwback to the iconic Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’. The long bonnet features a pair of horseshoe vents to help extricate hot air from the engine bay while the fenders also incorporate functional vents just behind the front wheels. In profile, the long bonnet and cab-rearward design and fastback-style rear are all elements shared with the outgoing 812.

 

Ferrari 12 Cilindri 1

The 12Cilindri has a 20 mm shorter wheelbase but retains the carb-rearward proportions of the 812.

 

Moving to the rear, the rear glass sits within a delta-wing-shaped blacked-out section – the black-finished side panels on either side of the tailgate being active aero flaps that replace a traditional rear spoiler. The slim strip-like tail lamps are an element shared with other newer Ferraris while the prominent diffuser low down on the bumper is finished in exposed carbonfibre and houses the dual-tip squared out exhaust finishers.

 

Also read: Jaipur To Delhi In An 819 Bhp Rocketship: Ferrari 296 GTB Driven
 

The 12Cilindri Spider stands out for its redesigned rear deck with the centre section flattened out and is flanked on either side by a pair of rising buttresses. The folding roof can be operated at speed of up to 45 kmph and can be retracted in 14 seconds.

 

Ferrari 12 Cilindri 2

Ferrari has unveiled both the Spider and Coupe versions of the 12Cilindri.

 

The dual-cockpit cabin design is in line with other new Ferraris such as the Roma and Purosangue with an almost symmetrical look shared by the driver and co-driver passenger areas. The co-driver gets their own dedicated 8.8-inch screen showing instrumentation data while a low-set 10.25-inch touchscreen handles infotainment and climate control related functions. The instrument cluster is an all-digital display (15.6-inches) while all driver-related functions sit on the spokes of the steering – another feature common to all new Ferraris.

 

Ferrari 12 Cilindri 4

Dual-cockpit design is in line with other new models like the Roma and Purosangue.

 

The highlight of the car however is the engine under the hood. The 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine sits at the heart of the 12Cilindri and as its predecessor, there is no hybrid assistance or turbocharging. The unit borrows much of the tech used in the 812 Competizione’s V12 which means that it redlines at a lofty 9,500 rpm with peak output of 819 bhp arriving at 9,250 rpm – identical to the Competizione. Peak torque of 678 Nm kicks in at 7,250 rpm.

 

Ferrari 12 Cilindri 5

Rear glass housed in a blacked-out delta-wing section; wing tips are active aero flaps.

 

Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that Ferrari says shifts 30 per cent faster than the unit in previous V12 berlinetta models. As with the 812 Competizione, the 12Cilindri also features rear-wheel steering.

# Ferrari 12Cilindri# Ferrari# Ferrari V12# Ferrari V12 GT# Ferrari V12 Berlinetta# Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider# Cars# Cover Story
