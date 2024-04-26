Scuderia Ferrari Partners Up With HP As New F1 Team Title Sponsor

Ferrari has announced a partnership with American technology titan HP. In a long-term deal, Hewlett Packard is set to join forces with Ferrari, renaming the iconic racing team to Scuderia Ferrari HP.

Under this multi-year agreement, the blue HP logo will adorn Ferrari's F1 livery starting from the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. But it doesn't stop there; HP's branding will also grace the team's kit, overalls, and extend to Ferrari's F1 Academy and esports programs.

HP's CEO, Enrique Lores, echoed Vigna's sentiments, highlighting the natural synergy between the two brands. With a focus on leveraging the global stage of racing to drive business growth and sustainable innovation, the partnership promises to create a lasting impact for clients and communities worldwide.

Beyond branding, HP will also provide Ferrari with a suite of services, including computers, printers, and conferencing technology, further solidifying the collaboration between the two powerhouses.

For Ferrari, the partnership with HP marks a significant step forward, especially after operating without an official title sponsor for the past two years. Spearheaded by Lorenzo Giorgetti, who brings invaluable experience from his tenure at AC Milan, Ferrari's commercial team aims to leverage this collaboration to drive growth and success on and off the track.

As Ferrari gears up for the Miami Grand Prix with a stunning new livery featuring shades of blue to honour its 70th anniversary in the American marketplace, the partnership with HP signals a new era of innovation, performance, and excellence for the iconic racing team.



