2025 Formula 1 Calendar Announced; Season Opener Shifts To Australia From Saudi Arabia

The FIA and Formula 1 have released the calendar for the 2025 season of the championship. The 2025 F1 calendar will see the season opener shift to Australia in March next year instead of Saudi Arabia, which has been hosting the first race in recent years. The move has been made due to the race weekend clashing with the month of Ramadan in the Middle East, which is considered holy by Muslims around the world.

Speaking about the calendar announcement, Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said, “2025 will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it’s that legacy and experience that allow us to deliver such a strong calendar. Once again, we’ll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top-class racing, hospitality, and entertainment that will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide. We’re grateful to the FIA, our promoters, host city partners, and all the related ASNs for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule and securing what promises to be another fantastic year for Formula 1. I would also like to pay tribute to our F1 teams and drivers, the heroes of our sport, and our fans around the world for continuing to follow Formula 1 with such incredible enthusiasm.”

Also Read: Formula 1 Rejects Andretti's 2025 Entry Bid Despite FIA Approval

The 2025 F1 season opener will now be held at Albert Park, Melbourne, on March 16. The F1 clan will then move to Shanghai, China, for the next round on March 23. Following Shanghai will be the Japanese GP at Suzuka on April 6. With Ramadan scheduled between March 1 and 30, the Middle East will host races in April, with the Bahrain GP scheduled for April 13, followed by the Saudi Arabian GP a week later, on April 20.

The racing action heads to the US with the Miami GP scheduled for May 4, followed by a triple-header in Europe comprising Italy (May 18), Monaco (May 25), and Spain (June 1). The F1 contingent will then head to Canada on June 15, before coming back to Europe for the Austrian GP (June 29) and British GP at Silverstone (July 6).

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added, “The 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, approved by the World Motor Sport Council, is a further illustration of our collective mission of meeting sustainability objectives through the regionalization of events. While our focus is on the overall stability of Formula 1, we also have a shared duty to the environment and to the health and well-being of travelling staff. Formula One Management, under the direction of Stefano Domenicali, has produced a calendar that strikes a good balance between traditional circuits and modern venues. We thank the host ASNs, the local organisers, and the many thousands of FIA volunteers for their tireless efforts in making Formula 1 a truly global, mass audience spectacle as we prepare to celebrate the sport’s 75th year.”

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Makes Shock Move To Ferrari From Mercedes For 2025, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The Belgium GP and Hungary GP will be held on July 27 and August 3, respectively, before the summer break. The teams will return to racing with the Dutch GP on August 31, followed by the Monda GP on September 7, the Baku GP in Azerbaijan on September 21, and the Singapore GP on October 5. Rounding up October will be the Austin GP on October 19 and the Mexico GP on October 26.

The final races will kick off with the Sao Paulo GP in Brazil on November 9, followed by the second edition of the Las Vegas GP on November 22, the Qatar GP on November 30, and the season finale in Abu Dhabi on December 7.