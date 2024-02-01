Formula 1 Rejects Andretti's 2025 Entry Bid Despite FIA Approval

Formula 1 has officially rejected the bid from Andretti Global for a new General Motors-backed entry, despite prior FIA approval. The rejection follows an in-depth commercial assessment by F1, which concluded that Andretti had not proven it would add enough value to justify the potential risks and downsides. While the FIA had given the green light late last year, F1's commercial rights holder, in conjunction with existing teams, expressed no appetite to expand the grid, emphasising the need for a new entrant to demonstrate significant value.



F1 stated that Andretti failed to showcase sufficient competitiveness, lacked a GM engine supply from the start, and faced challenges entering as a new constructor in 2025 while preparing for all-new 2026 rules. Despite having FIA approval, Andretti's lack of a commercial deal with F1 presents an unprecedented situation. The rejection may lead Andretti to consider legal challenges or private resolutions to salvage its entry plans.



The decision comes as a significant setback for Andretti, which invested heavily in preparation, including hiring staff and developing a 60% scale model car. F1's refusal, based on commercial grounds, raises tensions between F1 and the FIA. Fans, too, may find it divisive, criticising F1's closed-shop mentality during the supposed 'franchise model' era.



While F1's reasons for rejection are emphatic, there is a hint of hope for Andretti in 2028. F1 suggested that a different application for 2028, especially with General Motors building its own F1 engine, could be viewed differently. However, entering in 2028 would likely incur a higher entry fee due to proposed changes in the anti-dilution fund, demonstrating F1's cautious approach to expanding the grid.



Andretti's patriarch, 1978 F1 World Champion Mario Andretti, expressed devastation over the decision, and the team itself strongly disagrees with F1's assessment. The team remains committed to placing a genuine American works team in F1 and acknowledges the support of fans. The next steps for Andretti remain uncertain, with potential legal challenges, private resolutions, or a renewed attempt in 2028 on the horizon.