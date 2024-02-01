Formula 1 Rejects Andretti's 2025 Entry Bid Despite FIA Approval
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 1, 2024
- Formula 1 rejects Andretti's 2025 entry despite FIA approval
- Cites concerns over competitiveness and commercial value
- Andretti's hope for a 2028 entry remains if they secure a GM engine
Formula 1 has officially rejected the bid from Andretti Global for a new General Motors-backed entry, despite prior FIA approval. The rejection follows an in-depth commercial assessment by F1, which concluded that Andretti had not proven it would add enough value to justify the potential risks and downsides. While the FIA had given the green light late last year, F1's commercial rights holder, in conjunction with existing teams, expressed no appetite to expand the grid, emphasising the need for a new entrant to demonstrate significant value.
Also read: GM Commits To Engine Production For Andretti Cadillac’s F1 Entry by 2028
F1 stated that Andretti failed to showcase sufficient competitiveness, lacked a GM engine supply from the start, and faced challenges entering as a new constructor in 2025 while preparing for all-new 2026 rules. Despite having FIA approval, Andretti's lack of a commercial deal with F1 presents an unprecedented situation. The rejection may lead Andretti to consider legal challenges or private resolutions to salvage its entry plans.
The decision comes as a significant setback for Andretti, which invested heavily in preparation, including hiring staff and developing a 60% scale model car. F1's refusal, based on commercial grounds, raises tensions between F1 and the FIA. Fans, too, may find it divisive, criticising F1's closed-shop mentality during the supposed 'franchise model' era.
While F1's reasons for rejection are emphatic, there is a hint of hope for Andretti in 2028. F1 suggested that a different application for 2028, especially with General Motors building its own F1 engine, could be viewed differently. However, entering in 2028 would likely incur a higher entry fee due to proposed changes in the anti-dilution fund, demonstrating F1's cautious approach to expanding the grid.
Andretti's patriarch, 1978 F1 World Champion Mario Andretti, expressed devastation over the decision, and the team itself strongly disagrees with F1's assessment. The team remains committed to placing a genuine American works team in F1 and acknowledges the support of fans. The next steps for Andretti remain uncertain, with potential legal challenges, private resolutions, or a renewed attempt in 2028 on the horizon.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-6821 second ago
Although there is significant growth when compared to January 2023, Bajaj Auto has witnessed a month-over-month decline in its sales of 23 per cent.
-6566 second ago
Maruti's domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent. Total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units,
-3421 second ago
We head to the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan from Gurugram in the MG ZS EV, to see what it’s like to head out on a long-ish road trip with an electric car.
-670 second ago
Both the EV and the ICE versions of the Tata Curvv are expected to go on sale this year
-63 second ago
MotoGP expresses hope for a return to Argentina in 2025, citing current circumstances affecting the race's viability in 2024.
3 minutes ago
The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit
37 minutes ago
The brand has witnessed 92 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to the corresponding period last year.
43 minutes ago
Formula 1 tightens appeal rules, requiring teams to lodge disputes within four days and pay a deposit, aiming for faster resolution.
1 hour ago
In January 2024, Tata Motors sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.
1 hour ago
Ola Electric retailed over 31,000 units in January 2024, growing on a month-on-month basis as well, when compared to 30,000 units registered in December 2023.
2 months ago
GM's commitment to Andretti Cadillac’s F1 bid represents more than a partnership, highlighting Andretti's colossal influence in American racing and extensive involvement across various racing series
8 months ago
General Motors is considering the development of an F1 engine program, potentially marking its foray into the pinnacle of motorsport.
1 year ago
Together with General Motors, Andretti is looking to set up an 'all-American' operation, and is also eyeing an American driver.
1 year ago
Andretti already has the support from Alpine and McLaren, but the big teams like Mercedes and Red Bull are not very inviting.
1 year ago
Andretti Autosport, with a four-car driver lineup that includes F1 veteran Romain Grosjean and 21-year-old American Colton Herta, is a hot favorite to claim the IndyCar championship this season.