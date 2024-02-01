Login

Formula 1 Rejects Andretti's 2025 Entry Bid Despite FIA Approval

Andretti disagrees with F1's decision, vowing to continue work on a competitive F1 team.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Formula 1 rejects Andretti's 2025 entry despite FIA approval
  • Cites concerns over competitiveness and commercial value
  • Andretti's hope for a 2028 entry remains if they secure a GM engine

Formula 1 has officially rejected the bid from Andretti Global for a new General Motors-backed entry, despite prior FIA approval. The rejection follows an in-depth commercial assessment by F1, which concluded that Andretti had not proven it would add enough value to justify the potential risks and downsides. While the FIA had given the green light late last year, F1's commercial rights holder, in conjunction with existing teams, expressed no appetite to expand the grid, emphasising the need for a new entrant to demonstrate significant value.


 Also read: GM Commits To Engine Production For Andretti Cadillac’s F1 Entry by 2028
 

F1 stated that Andretti failed to showcase sufficient competitiveness, lacked a GM engine supply from the start, and faced challenges entering as a new constructor in 2025 while preparing for all-new 2026 rules. Despite having FIA approval, Andretti's lack of a commercial deal with F1 presents an unprecedented situation. The rejection may lead Andretti to consider legal challenges or private resolutions to salvage its entry plans.
 

The decision comes as a significant setback for Andretti, which invested heavily in preparation, including hiring staff and developing a 60% scale model car. F1's refusal, based on commercial grounds, raises tensions between F1 and the FIA. Fans, too, may find it divisive, criticising F1's closed-shop mentality during the supposed 'franchise model' era.
 

While F1's reasons for rejection are emphatic, there is a hint of hope for Andretti in 2028. F1 suggested that a different application for 2028, especially with General Motors building its own F1 engine, could be viewed differently. However, entering in 2028 would likely incur a higher entry fee due to proposed changes in the anti-dilution fund, demonstrating F1's cautious approach to expanding the grid.
 

Andretti's patriarch, 1978 F1 World Champion Mario Andretti, expressed devastation over the decision, and the team itself strongly disagrees with F1's assessment. The team remains committed to placing a genuine American works team in F1 and acknowledges the support of fans. The next steps for Andretti remain uncertain, with potential legal challenges, private resolutions, or a renewed attempt in 2028 on the horizon.

# Andretti Autosport# Andretti Cadillac# Andretti Cadillac F1# Andretti Cadillac Formula 1
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Volkswagen Vento, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.0
2013 Volkswagen Vento
  • 42,895 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-6821 second ago

Although there is significant growth when compared to January 2023, Bajaj Auto has witnessed a month-over-month decline in its sales of 23 per cent.

Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-6566 second ago

Maruti's domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent. Total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units,

Gurugram To Sambhar Lake In Rajasthan With The MG ZS EV
Gurugram To Sambhar Lake In Rajasthan With The MG ZS EV
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-3421 second ago

We head to the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan from Gurugram in the MG ZS EV, to see what it’s like to head out on a long-ish road trip with an electric car.

Production Ready Tata Curvv Debuts At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Production Ready Tata Curvv Debuts At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-670 second ago

Both the EV and the ICE versions of the Tata Curvv are expected to go on sale this year

MotoGP 2024 Calendar Revised as Argentina Grand Prix Cancelled
MotoGP 2024 Calendar Revised as Argentina Grand Prix Cancelled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-63 second ago

MotoGP expresses hope for a return to Argentina in 2025, citing current circumstances affecting the race's viability in 2024.

Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut
Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 minutes ago

The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit

Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

37 minutes ago

The brand has witnessed 92 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to the corresponding period last year.

Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season
Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

43 minutes ago

Formula 1 tightens appeal rules, requiring teams to lodge disputes within four days and pay a deposit, aiming for faster resolution.

Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

In January 2024, Tata Motors sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.

Ola Electric Retails Over 31,000 e-Scooters In January 2024; Reports 70 Per Cent Annual Growth
Ola Electric Retails Over 31,000 e-Scooters In January 2024; Reports 70 Per Cent Annual Growth
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ola Electric retailed over 31,000 units in January 2024, growing on a month-on-month basis as well, when compared to 30,000 units registered in December 2023.

GM Commits To Engine Production For Andretti Cadillac’s F1 Entry by 2028
GM Commits To Engine Production For Andretti Cadillac’s F1 Entry by 2028
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 months ago

GM's commitment to Andretti Cadillac’s F1 bid represents more than a partnership, highlighting Andretti's colossal influence in American racing and extensive involvement across various racing series

General Motors Contemplates F1 Engine Programme
General Motors Contemplates F1 Engine Programme
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 months ago

General Motors is considering the development of an F1 engine program, potentially marking its foray into the pinnacle of motorsport.

Andretti Ties Up With GM's Cadillac In A Bid To Launch A Formula 1 Team
Andretti Ties Up With GM's Cadillac In A Bid To Launch A Formula 1 Team
c&b icon By Mihir Barve
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Together with General Motors, Andretti is looking to set up an 'all-American' operation, and is also eyeing an American driver.

Andretti Hopes To Closing F1 Entry Deal Soon
Andretti Hopes To Closing F1 Entry Deal Soon
c&b icon By Sahil Gupta
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Andretti already has the support from Alpine and McLaren, but the big teams like Mercedes and Red Bull are not very inviting.

Formula One Buzz Hangs Over Indycar Season Opener
Formula One Buzz Hangs Over Indycar Season Opener
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Andretti Autosport, with a four-car driver lineup that includes F1 veteran Romain Grosjean and 21-year-old American Colton Herta, is a hot favorite to claim the IndyCar championship this season.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Formula 1 Rejects Andretti's 2025 Entry Bid Despite FIA Approval
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved