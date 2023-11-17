Login

GM Commits To Engine Production For Andretti Cadillac’s F1 Entry by 2028

GM's commitment to Andretti Cadillac’s F1 bid represents more than a partnership, highlighting Andretti's colossal influence in American racing and extensive involvement across various racing series
By Yashraj Singh

1 mins read

17-Nov-23 10:35 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • General Motors (GM) announces plans to manufacture Formula 1 power units for Andretti Cadillac's entry into the championship by 2028
  • Despite FIA's approval of Andretti Global, the team's acceptance into Formula 1 faces hurdles
  • Andretti Cadillac's potential arrival in F1 encounters revenue distribution concerns, requiring reliance on external engine suppliers until GM's engines debut in 2028

American automotive giant General Motors (GM) has announced its plans to manufacture power units for Andretti Cadillac's Formula 1 team by 2028. This significant move, revealing GM's aspirations to delve into the world of F1 engines, comes with the FIA's green light but is pending the sport's approval of Andretti's entry.

 

Also Read: F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

 

The announcement underscores GM's significant step into F1 territory, intending to produce engines and hybrid components for Andretti Cadillac as part of a comprehensive collaboration with Andretti Global. This partnership aims to amplify the potential of the proposed Andretti F1 team by combining efforts on chassis and engine development.

However, despite FIA's approval of Andretti Global as the only new F1 team, the entry's acceptance into the championship remains in limbo. The process has sparked contention, with conflicting interests from existing F1 members vying for GM's involvement while resisting Andretti's entry. Some suggest an intent to lure GM as a partner while rejecting Andretti's bid, with reports hinting at F1's preference for GM to align with an established team rather than Andretti.

 

GM's commitment to Andretti stands firm, with GM President Mark Reuss straightforwardly asserting their alliance for F1 participation. Andretti's ties with GM extend beyond mere partnership, as Andretti commands a formidable presence in American racing, boasting significant achievements in various series, including IndyCar and IMSA.

 

Also Read: Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix


The potential entry of Andretti Cadillac into F1 faces opposition from existing teams concerned about revenue distribution. If approved, the team would have to rely on an external engine supplier from 2025 to 2027, navigating through engine regulation changes in 2026. Despite initial expectations of Alpine as a potential partner, the deal has lapsed, leaving the engine supply open for negotiation.

Amidst these developments, GM's decision to join the F1 engine manufacturing ranks aligns with Honda and Audi's earlier declarations, showcasing a commitment to the sport's evolving engine regulations. While Mercedes-AMG, Ferrari, Alpine, and Red Bull's in-house engine shop maintain their positions, Red Bull's alliance with Ford adds a new manufacturer name to the grid.

 

Beyond Formula 1, Cadillac's current presence in motorsport includes participation in IMSA GTP and FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar classes bagging the IMSA championship with Action Express Racing. Notably, Andretti, as Honda's factory partner in IMSA and IndyCar, is set to face off against GM's programs in these series, further highlighting their respective involvements in racing.

 

Also Read: Williams Unveils Las Vegas-Inspired Livery Ahead Of Race Weekend


The partnership between Andretti Cadillac and GM signals a major boost for F1, as they aim to join the championship grid in 2028. Despite uncertainties regarding engine suppliers and Andretti's present negotiations, this collaboration reflects a strategic leap forward in F1's landscape, poised to shake up the American motorsport scene and contribute to the global growth of the sport.

# Andretti Autosport# Andretti Cadillac# Andretti Cadillac F1# Cadillac Formula 1# Cadillac# Andretti Cadillac Formula 1# Formula 1# F1
