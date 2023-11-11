F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ahead of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Ferrari has unveiled a new retro-inspired livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car. The Italian team's new livery pays homage to its Formula 1 cars from the 1970s - the decade considered to be a golden era for F1 in the USA - with a white rear wing, flashes on the engine cover, and a circular white number board. The choice of colours closely mirrors Andretti's winning car in 1971, marking his maiden F1 victory at the South African Grand Prix.



Ferrari's tribute extends to its championship-winning campaigns with Niki Lauda in 1975 and 1977, where the team prominently featured red and white. The classic combination of red, white, and green from the Italian national flag adorned the engine covers. The return of the all-red livery in 1994 followed a brief reintroduction of white in 1993, after which Ferrari predominantly stuck to an all-red aesthetic.



That was until they started dominating the sport in the hand of Michael Schumacher in the early 2000s.



In 2016, the SF-16H featured a mix of red and white, but the team reverted to an all-red look due to a challenging season with the F93A.



F1's return to Las Vegas has prompted Ferrari to embrace this unique design, showcasing an increased amount of white on the rear wing, engine cover, and driver number prints. The team hopes to evoke the spirit of its past successes in the United States.