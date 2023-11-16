Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
16-Nov-23 10:56 AM IST
Highlights
- Red Bull Racing unveils 'The Neon Bull,' a vibrant Las Vegas Grand Prix livery paying homage to the city's dazzling lights and gambling culture.
- The RB19 sports purple and gold hues, incorporating poker chip elements with Verstappen and Perez's race numbers.
- The last F1 race in Las Vegas took place 41 years ago.
Red Bull Racing has ignited excitement for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix by revealing its electrifying new livery, titled 'The Neon Bull. The design incorporates hues of purple and gold, showcasing casino-inspired elements like playing cards and casino chips that reflect the gambling culture synonymous with Las Vegas.
Also Read: F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
The design holds subtle nods to the team's drivers, with specific references to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Intricately integrated into the poker chip elements of the car are the numbers 1 and 11, corresponding to the race numbers of Verstappen and Perez. The playing cards bear their initials in each corner, while an imaginative representation of the Las Vegas sign adorns the RB19, symbolising the team's pursuit of victory in this weekend's race.
Marking the third iteration of Red Bull's 'Make Your Mark' campaign for the United States Grand Prix series, the Las Vegas edition stands out as a tribute to the city poised to welcome Formula 1 after a 41-year hiatus. This novel livery follows the team's prior alterations for the Austin and Miami races, demonstrating a fan-inspired design that accentuates the allure of Las Vegas.
Also Read: Lotus Emira India Launch Confirmed For 2024
Similarly, other prominent F1 teams such as Ferrari, Alpine, Williams, and soon Alfa Romeo, have also debuted unique liveries for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The event has surged in anticipation, set to commence under the glimmering lights in prime time on Saturday in the United States.
As Formula 1 makes its grand return to Las Vegas after a four-decade hiatus, the new circuit's layout, threading through the downtown area, promises exhilarating action. With the track featuring a lengthy straight along the Strip and navigating around the iconic Sphere, recently capturing significant interest, excitement is soaring among fans and the racing community.
