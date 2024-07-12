Login
Red Bull RB17 Hypercar Is A 15,000 RPM, V10-Powered Track Weapon

Highly anticipated Red Bull customer car promises F1-levels of performance and is Adrian Newey’s final project for the company.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Red Bull RB17 to be limited to 50 units
  • Naturally aspirated V10 engine red lines at 15,000 rpm
  • Claimed to weigh in at under 900 kg

Red Bull has unveiled the highly anticipated RB17 track-only hypercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024. Limited to just 50 units, the RB17 is famed F1 designer Adrian Newey’s final project for Red Bull and brings F1-levels of performance into the hands of the limited few who will get their hands on one.
 Red Bull RB 17 1

The RB17 will be limited to just 50 units.

 

The design of the RB17 is akin to a futuristic F1 car with an enclosed two-seater cockpit and heavy use of aero. The RB17 is based around a carbon fibre monocoque chassis - akin to a F1 car, with the engine a semi-stressed member. The engine itself - a 4.5-litre naturally aspirated V10 with electrical assistance red lines at 15,000 rpm. Red Bull claims a total output of over 1184 bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an in-house developed carbon fibre gearbox. All-in Red Bull says that the RB17 will weigh in at just 900 kg and will hit a top speed in excess of 350 kmph.
 Red Bull RB 17 2

RB17 features a 4.5-litre V10 engine that will revv up to 15,000 rpm

 

Other F1-inspired elements include the push-rod suspension at all four corners and active aero elements at the front and rear to help maximise grip. The RB17 is claimed to develop almost double its weight in downforce. Customers will be able to pick between 18-inch or 20-inch carbon fibre wheels paired with racing slicks or high-performance treaded tyres.
 Red Bull RB 17 3

RB17 will weigh under 900 kg Red Bull claims.

 

Red Bull says that customers will be offered a wide range of customisation options ranging from the exterior paint colour to interior materials, and more. Clients will also gain access to a range of track events as well as a one-of-a-kind driver development and tailoring program to tailor the car to suit individual driver’s needs.
 Red Bull RB 17 4

The final model is still some time from production with testing reported to start later this year.

 

The RB17 however is still some time away from production with the model reported to start undergoing testing in the coming months.

Red Bull# Red Bull RB17 Hypercar# Red Bull RB17# Cars# Cover Story
