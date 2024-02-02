Red Bull’s Upcoming RB17 Hypercar Is A 1000+ Bhp N/A V10 Track Weapon

What happens when you give the greatest Formula 1 designer in history a blank canvas to create the ultimate two-seater track weapon? You get the positively absurd Adrian Newey-crafted RedBull RB17 hypercar that combines the legendary engineer's most iconic hits.

It will feature a naturally aspirated V10 engine, echoing the iconic high-revving Formula 1 monster from the '90s and noughties. Contrary to initial expectations, the car will not house a twin-turbo V8 but a 1,000+ horsepower V10 with a thrilling 15,000rpm redline.



Newey, the man who led the technical direction of the most dominant F1 car of all time (2023 RB19), spoke on the Red Bull podcast and disclosed that the V10 will be complemented by a small electric motor generating around 200bhp. This electric boost serves the purpose of managing the first and reverse gears, contributing to smoother torque delivery and gear changes. The hypercar is set to undergo track testing in 2025, with production slated for 2026.

Promising to be one of the most aerodynamically efficient cars ever, the RB17 will boast a blown diffuser and multifunctional active suspension harkening back to some of his greatest designs in F1, respectively the early 2010s Vettel RedBulls and the legendary 1992 Williams FW14B . Despite its complexity, Newey assures that the hypercar will offer a more comfortable driving experience than current Formula 1 or LMP1 racers.



The RB17's specifications are nothing short of spectacular. Newey aims for a remarkable kerbweight of 900kg, a figure made more astonishing by the capped downforce of 1.7 tonnes. The car is projected to achieve 900kg of downforce by 120mph and the aforementioned 1,700kg of peak downforce at 150mph. To address the colossal downforce, Red Bull has partnered with Michelin to provide specially designed tires.

The ultimate goal for the RB17 is ambitious – achieving Formula 1 lap times (in the right hands of course). However Newey, with over 200 GP wins and 12 constructors' championships under his belt, is confident in this audacious target. Despite its hardcore performance, the hypercar aims to be mechanically forgiving, with Newey emphasising user-friendly systems, including a multifunction active suspension for adaptability.



Beyond performance, Newey addresses practical aspects. The RB17 will provide more legroom than the Aston Martin Valkyrie, a ludicrous car he previously contributed to. A car he also labelled as “limiting”, which should tell you all you need to know about the man and the RB17.

With a production run limited to 49 models (with an extra one reserved for himself), Red Bull plans to include training packages for simulator access ahead of delivery. A full-scale preview is expected in summer 2024, with production models anticipated in 2026.

He also claimed that Red Bull might introduce track day packages to teach inexperienced hypercar drivers as part of the RB17 ownership experience, similar to Ferrari's XX program. The hypercar, under the unleashed creativity of Adrian Newey, signals Red Bull's entry into the road car realm, and if Newey's optimism holds, the RB17 could be an unprecedented marvel in automotive history.