Red Bull RB17 Hypercar To Debut On July 12 At Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

The hypercar launch coincides with Red Bull Racing's 20th anniversary, marking two decades of Formula 1 success
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Red Bull Racing confirms the debut date for its RB17 hypercar
  • Designed by Adrian Newey, the RB17 boasts a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis and a mid-mounted V10 engine
  • Will be limited to just 50 units

Red Bull Racing is gearing up for an exhilarating moment as it prepares to debut its RB17 hypercar at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 12, 2024. This unveiling marks a significant milestone for the team as it celebrates 20 years of Formula 1 excellence.
RB 17

 

Developed completely in-house by Red Bull, the RB17 will be made in very low numbers - just 50 to be made, and features extensive use of technologies borrowed from Formula 1. The project has been masterminded by Adrian Newey and is likely to be his last major contribution to Red Bull with Newey having announced his plans to part ways with the company. 


adrian newey chief technical o

 

The RB17 is confirmed to be built around a carbon fibre chassis and draw power from a mid-mounted naturally aspirated V10 engine claimed to spin up to 15,000 rpm. Red Bull says that the engine is a semi-stressed member of the chassis and is paired with a carbonfibre gearbox and will send power to the rear wheels. The RB17 will hit a top speed of 350 kmph. The RB17 will feature a two-seater cabin.
 

Goodwood Festival of Speed serves as the perfect stage for this historic moment, offering a captivating backdrop for Red Bull Racing's milestone celebration. Alongside the RB17 reveal, fans can expect a stunning display of championship-winning cars and iconic drivers from the team's illustrious history. 

# Red Bull RB17# Red Bull Hypercar# Red Bull RB17 Hypercar# Cars
