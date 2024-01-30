New Dacia Sandrider Is The Company’s 2025 Dakar Rally Racer

Renault subsidiary Dacia has unveiled its ambitious entry into the 2025 Dakar Rally – the Sandrider. Inspired by Dacia’s Manifesto concept car from 2022, the Sandrider has been developed for rally-raids and features inputs from UK-based motorsports engineering firm Prodrive.



Dacia's surprising entry into the Dakar Rally was announced in 2023, accompanied by a star-studded driver lineup featuring Sebastian Loeb, Cristina Gutiérrez, and Nasser Al-Attiyah, showcasing serious intent.



The Sandrider utilises the proven Prodrive Hunter platform with a potent 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, generating 360bhp and 539 Nm. Power is sent to wheels via a 6-speed sequential gearbox with four-wheel drive as standard. Dacia says that the Sandrider is 15 kg lighter than “comparable prototypes” and features a lightweight tubular chassis. The company says it has also dropped any superfluous panels while the others are made from carbon. The prototype rides on 17-inch wheels with 37-inch tires and gets double wishbone suspension with 350 mm of travel all around.



Dacia says that it has focused on functionality, working closely with drivers for practical input. The design team prioritised easy access to spare tires, resulting in a lighter car, and added a magnetic panel to prevent the loss of bolts in the desert.

The Sandrider incorporates a unique infrared-resistant carbon fibre to manage temperature, eliminating the need for a traditional white exterior.



Scheduled for testing in various locations, the Dacia plans to debut the Sandrider at the Rallye du Maroc in October 2024 before the ultimate test at the 2025 Dakar Rally and the World Rally-Raid Championship.