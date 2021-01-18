New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Dacia Bigster Concept Revealed

Expected to be launched by 2025, the Dacia Bigster Concept will be based on CMF-B platform which is used by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The unveiling of the Bigster Concept paves the way for new horizons for Dacia in the C-Segment. expand View Photos
The unveiling of the Bigster Concept paves the way for new horizons for Dacia in the C-Segment.

Highlights

  • The Dacia Bigster Concept will be built on the CMF-B platform
  • Dacia will launch Sandero, Logan & Dacia Spring models in this year
  • The brand plans to introduce three new models by 2025

As part of Groupe Renault's Renaulution strategy, Dacia has officially unveiled its five-year plan and gave us the first glimpse of the Bigster concept. The new Bigster concept will help the brand to reach new horizons in the C-segment. It is one of the three products that Dacia intends to launch by 2025. Moreover, the carmaker will also be launching the new Sandero, Logan and Dacia Spring EV that are slated to be launched this year. It will be built on Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-B platform, which is likely to be employed on other Dacia vehicles in the future.

Also Read: Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28

ldml468o

The Dacia Bigster will be launched by 2025

This platform will enable Dacia and Lada to move from four platforms to one and from 18 body types to 11. Furthermore, the vehicles based on this platform could come in both alternative-energy and hybrid engines, ensuring compliance with changing regulation and vehicle use.

According to the company, the introduction of the Dacia Bigster will make the C-segment more accessible to its customers. Moreover, the carmaker claims that prices of the SUV will be very aggressive and will match the cost of a vehicle from the segment below.

Newsbeep

Do note, there is no information if the carmaker aims to bring the big SUV to the Indian shores. As of now, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is more products on the subcompact SUVs derived from the CMF-A+ platform in the Indian market. It is the same platform that underpins the recently launched Nissan Magnite and the upcoming Renault Kiger.

qo1uvbvg

Dacia says Bigster will make the C-segment more accessible to its customers

Denis Le Vot, CEO Dacia and Lada brands said, "Dacia will stay Dacia, always offering a trustworthy, authentic, best value-for money proposition to smart buyers. With the creation of the Dacia-Lada business unit, we'll leverage to the full the CMF-B modular platform, boost our efficiency and further increase our products competitiveness, quality and attractiveness. We'll have everything we need to bring the brands to higher lands, with the Bigster Concept leading the way."

0 Comments

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Dacia Design Director said, "Dacia Bigster Concept epitomizes the evolution of the brand. Essential, with a touch of coolness and an outdoor spirit. It proves that accessible is not opposed by any meanings to attractiveness. In Dacia we believe so, and this car is the proof."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
2021 Tata Safari SUV Teaser Reveals Captain Seats
2021 Tata Safari SUV Teaser Reveals Captain Seats
Discounts Of Up To 3.06 Lakh On BS6 Mahindra Alturas, XUV500, Scorpio, Bolero & Marazzo This Month
Discounts Of Up To 3.06 Lakh On BS6 Mahindra Alturas, XUV500, Scorpio, Bolero & Marazzo This Month
Mercedes EQA Teased; World Premiere On January 20
Mercedes EQA Teased; World Premiere On January 20
Vehicle Scrappage Policy Likely To Be Approved By The Government Soon, Says Nitin Gadkari
Vehicle Scrappage Policy Likely To Be Approved By The Government Soon, Says Nitin Gadkari
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities