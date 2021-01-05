New Cars and Bikes in India
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28

The new Renault Kiger will share a lot with the Magnite, starting with the platform and the powertrain line-up and then the feature list which we expect to be carried over quite extensively.

Highlights

  • It'll be spawned by the same CMF-A+ platform and share engines as well.
  • We also expect to see similar upmarket features in the new Renault Kiger.

Renault is all-set to take the wraps off its first ever subcompact SUV in India this month, on January 28 and we almost saw it coming after its sister model- the Nissan Magnite went on sale in December 2020. It goes without saying that the new Renault Kiger will share a lot with the Magnite, starting with the platform and the powertrain line-up and then the feature list which we expect to be carried over quite extensively. So expect to see upmarket features like wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, a sunroof and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system among others.

The Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV will be underpinned by the CMF-A+ platform.

So the Renault Kiger will be the CMF-A+ platform which also underpins the Renault Triber MPV and of course the recently launched Nissan Magnite. Renault had already previewed the SUV with the Kiger concept, and the company had also confirmed that nearly 80 per cent of the production-spec model will be identical to the concept car. Also, the Kiger too will be heavily localised so we also expect the pricing to be really aggressive and undercutting the competition by a good margin, just the way Magnite did.

The rear end might look a bit similar to the Nissan Magnite.

That said, the upcoming Kiger will have its own design language that primarily will give it its own identity. Going by what we have collected from those numerous spy pictures that have surfaced online, just like the 2019 Kwid facelift, up front there will be a split headlight setup with indicator/DRLs positioned above, while the main headlight units positioned below, closer to the bumper. The headlight assembly will sport tri-beam projector lights, while the bumper will house a wide airdam and underbody cladding. The rear section on the other hand, is expected to be a bit similar to the Magnite and we won't actually be surprised if it may look like an elder sibling to the entry-level Renault Kwid.

The front design is identical to the Kwid but the Kiger concept gets the LED DRLs running across the face.

0 Comments

Under the hood, the upcoming Renault Kiger is likely to feature a pair of petrol engines - the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that powers the Renault Triber, and the new Magnite sourced 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol engine, which was introduced at the Auto Expo 2020. While both will come with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, the latter will also get an option CVT automatic unit.

