Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To Rs. 28,000 From January 1, 2021

Renault India To Hike Car Prices By Up To ₹ 28,000 From January 1, 2021

Renault India has stated that the upward revision in prices is a result of the steadily increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, aluminium, plastics and other affiliated cost increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The price hike will come into effect from January 1, 2021, and it would vary based on the variant & model expand View Photos
The price hike will come into effect from January 1, 2021, and it would vary based on the variant & model

  Renault will increase prices across its model line-up by up to Rs. 28,000
  The price hike would vary, based on the variant and product
  Renault says the price hike is a result of the increasing input cost

Renault India has announced that it will be increasing prices across its model line-up by up to ₹ 28,000. The price revision will come into effect from January 1, 2021, and the price hike would vary based on the variant and model. Renault India has stated that the upward revision in prices is a result of the steadily increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, aluminium, plastics and other affiliated cost increases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its official announcement, Renault India said, "India is one of the key global markets for Groupe Renault and the brand has some of the most popular global products in its portfolio, led by Kwid, which is one of the top cars for the group globally. Triber continues to garner an overwhelming response and has established itself as a breakthrough product. Duster kept on building on its legacy and has set itself apart as a true SUV, with superior capabilities and enhanced features."

Right now Renault offers three models in India - the Kwid hatchback, Triber MPV, the Duster compact SUV

Right now, the company's entry-level model, Renault Kwid, is priced in India between ₹ 2.99 lakh and ₹ 5.12 lakh, while the Triber subcompact MPV is priced at ₹ 5.12 lakh to ₹ 7.34 lakh. At the same time, the company's flagship model, the Duster compact SUV, is priced in India from ₹ 8.59 lakh to ₹ 13.59 lakh (all priced ex-showroom, Delhi).

Right now, the company is gearing up to launch its all-new subcompact SUV, the Renault Kiger in 2021

0 Comments

Renault India claims that the launch of the Triber AMT, Kwid 1.0 RXL & Neotech edition and the Duster turbo petrol range, in the second half of 2020, have helped strengthen the carmaker's position in India. Right now, the company is gearing up to launch its all-new subcompact SUV, the Renault Kiger in 2021. It will mark the French carmaker's entry into the highly coveted sub-4-metre SUV space, to take on strong players like the Hyundai Venue, Kis Sonet, Tata Nexon, and the newly launched Nissan Magnite, among others.

