Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels

A heavily camouflaged pre-production test mule of the Renault Kiger subcompact SUV has been captured on camera, showing resemblance to the concept version.

The new Renault Kiger subcompact SUV will be launched in India in 2021 expand View Photos
The new Renault Kiger subcompact SUV will be launched in India in 2021

Highlights

  • The Renault Kiger will be built on the same platform as the Triber MPV
  • The production-spec Renault Kiger will be launched in 2021
  • It will compete against the likes of Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue

It was earlier this week when Renault India officially unveiled the concept model of its upcoming Kiger subcompact SUV. Codenamed HBC, the subcompact SUV is expected to go on sale in the country by early next year. It will mark Renault's entry into the competitive subcompact SUV segment, dominated by big players like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon to name a few. The French carmaker has confirmed that Kiger's final design will stay 80 per cent similar to the concept model. Now, a pre-production test mule has been captured on camera, showing resemblance to the concept version.

tcntud4

The Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV was recently spied testing in Munnar

Judging by the looks of it, the test mule in these spy photos appears to be a beefed-up version of the Kwid small car. Though the test vehicle is extensively wrapped in camouflage, the floating roof design is quite apparent that we saw on the concept version. It also gets a new pair of alloy wheels, entirely different from what we have already seen in the previous spy pictures. It is seen bearing a split headlamp design with tri-LED projectors positioned in the bumper. At the rear, the Kiger SUV gets a nicely sculpted boot with black cladding on the rear bumper, steeper rear windshield, C-shaped LED taillamps, reverse light and rear wiper.

It will be Renault's first subcompact SUV in India, and will be built on the same CMF-A+ platform that currently underpins the company Triber MPV. It will be manufactured locally at the Renault-Nissan alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu.

hjpbgc5g

The Renault Kiger subcompact SUV will be built on the same CMF-A+ platform

The carmaker hasn't revealed mechanical details of the Kiger SUV yet. However, we expect the SUV to get the new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It's the same unit that will also power the Nissan Magnite. It is also expected to come with a 1.0-litre petrol engine. Expect to see both manual and automatic transmission options on the SUV.

The Kiger will look to establish itself in the highly competitive subcompact SUV space, which boasts of models like the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and others.

