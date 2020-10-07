New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again In India

language dropdown

Codenamed as HBC, the upcoming subcompact SUV was expected to go on sale in the country later this year. But the French carmaker has recently confirmed that the launch of the highly awaited small SUV has been postponed by early 2021

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The new spy photos of the upcoming Renault subcompact SUV give us a glimpse of its production headlamps

Highlights

  • Renault's HBC subcompact SUV will be launched by early next year
  • It will be based on Renault'sadvanced CMF-A+ platform
  • The new Renault subcompact SUV is likely to get the 1.0 turbo petrol mill

We know that Renault is readying its first subcompact SUV for the Indian market, which is being built on the brand's CMF-A+ platform. The prototype yet again has been spied on test which can be seen draped in heavy camouflage, yet giving a clear picture of the front end. It has been spotted testing in the country on several occasions in the past. The test mule gets boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, a pair of three-port headlamps, beefy bumper, black plastic cladding, sloping roofline, sculpted boot-lid, C-shaped LED tail lamp cluster, alloy wheels and more.

Also Read: Renault HBC Subcompact SUV India Launch Deferred To Early 2021​

1k6v67lg

The Renault HBC looks a bigger version of the Renault Kwid in silhouette

Codenamed as HBC, the upcoming subcompact SUV was expected to go on sale in the country later this year. But the French carmaker has recently confirmed that the launch of the highly awaited small SUV has been postponed by early 2021 due to disrupted supply chain in the country. Recalibrating its plan for the Indian market, the company might reveal the concept version towards the end of this year before making the car commercially available early next year.

1qdp7vqg

The Renault HBC subcompact SUV launch postponed due to supply disruption

Also Read: Renault Kwid Neotech Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 4.29 Lakh

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming SUV will be employing the CMF-A+ platform which is also used by the Renault Triber MPV. As far as the mechanicals are concerned, Renault's small SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. A new 1.0-litre turbo petrol three-cylinder engine is also likely to be on offer. Transmission duties are likely to include a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 

BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 
2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA
Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 

Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 
AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns
MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 2,219

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 2,219
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again In India

Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again In India
Sharp Signs Licensing Deal With Daimler After Winning Patent Lawsuit

Sharp Signs Licensing Deal With Daimler After Winning Patent Lawsuit
Daimler Boss Recommits Mercedes To F1; Outlined Deeper AMG Brand Integration 

Daimler Boss Recommits Mercedes To F1; Outlined Deeper AMG Brand Integration 
Ducati Multistrada V4 To Make Around 170 bhp

Ducati Multistrada V4 To Make Around 170 bhp
AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 

BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 
Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 

Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 
2021 KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure Rally R Revealed

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure Rally R Revealed
Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs

Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs
2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA
Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts

Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts
Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived

Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived
2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours

2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Hyundai Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October

Hyundai Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Renault Cars

Maruti Suzuki September Sales, Renault Kwid Neotech, Gixxer Colours
03:29
Maruti Suzuki September Sales, Renault Kwid Neotech, Gixxer Colours
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Oct-20 07:52 PM
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
17:34
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Sep-20 06:46 PM
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review | Most powerful SUV in the segment
08:34
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review | Most powerful SUV in the segment
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Sep-20 12:11 PM
Renault Triber AMT Review
07:18
Renault Triber AMT Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Sep-20 01:33 PM
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar Unveiled, Honda Unicorn Price
04:24
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Mahindra Thar Unveiled, Honda Unicorn Price
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Aug-20 04:21 PM
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Jawa Perak Deliveries, Okinawa Expansion Plans
03:34
Renault Duster Turbo Petrol, Jawa Perak Deliveries, Okinawa Expansion Plans
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Jul-20 05:15 PM
Renault Kwid RXL, Honda X-Blade, Audi RS7 Sportback
04:01
Renault Kwid RXL, Honda X-Blade, Audi RS7 Sportback
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Jul-20 08:04 PM
Renault Triber AMT, BS6 Bajaj Platina 100, BS6 RE Classic, Bullet 350 Price Hike
03:11
Renault Triber AMT, BS6 Bajaj Platina 100, BS6 RE Classic, Bullet 350 Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-May-20 08:35 PM
Volkswagen T-Roc Launch, Renault Duster BS6, Honda CBR250R
03:41
Volkswagen T-Roc Launch, Renault Duster BS6, Honda CBR250R
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Mar-20 11:00 PM
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol First Look
01:41
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Feb-20 08:42 PM
Image of Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Hyundai Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October
Hyundai Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities