Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Spied Testing Again In India

We know that Renault is readying its first subcompact SUV for the Indian market, which is being built on the brand's CMF-A+ platform. The prototype yet again has been spied on test which can be seen draped in heavy camouflage, yet giving a clear picture of the front end. It has been spotted testing in the country on several occasions in the past. The test mule gets boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, a pair of three-port headlamps, beefy bumper, black plastic cladding, sloping roofline, sculpted boot-lid, C-shaped LED tail lamp cluster, alloy wheels and more.

The Renault HBC looks a bigger version of the Renault Kwid in silhouette

Codenamed as HBC, the upcoming subcompact SUV was expected to go on sale in the country later this year. But the French carmaker has recently confirmed that the launch of the highly awaited small SUV has been postponed by early 2021 due to disrupted supply chain in the country. Recalibrating its plan for the Indian market, the company might reveal the concept version towards the end of this year before making the car commercially available early next year.

The Renault HBC subcompact SUV launch postponed due to supply disruption

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming SUV will be employing the CMF-A+ platform which is also used by the Renault Triber MPV. As far as the mechanicals are concerned, Renault's small SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. A new 1.0-litre turbo petrol three-cylinder engine is also likely to be on offer. Transmission duties are likely to include a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit.

