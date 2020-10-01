Renault Kwid Neotech Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.29 Lakh

Right in time for the festive season, Renault India has introduced the 2020 Kwid Neotech edition on the Kwid hatchback. The 2020 Renault Kwid Neotech edition is priced from ₹ 4.29 lakh onwards and is available on the range-topping variants of the 0.8-litre manual, as well as the 1.0-litre manual and AMT engine options. The new limited edition version is priced at a premium of ₹ 30,000 over the standard model and gets dual-tone colour options including the Zanskar Blue body paint scheme with a silver roof and vice versa.

The Renault Kwid Neotech edition gets a dual-tone paint scheme with Zanskar blue and silver colour options

Exterior highlights on the new Renault Kwid Neotech edition include 3D decals on the C-pillar, flex wheels, and Neotech door claddings. The interior has been upgraded with new blue and black fabric upholstery for the seats with contrast blue stitching, Zanskar chrome blue highlight on the steering wheel and chrome surround on the gear knob. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is carried over from the regular RXT variant and comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility and a reverse camera.

The seats are covered in Zanskar blue and black fabric upholstery with contrast blue stitching

The Renault Kwid is offered with two engines options. The entry-level 799 cc mill produces 53 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque, while the higher variants get the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that develops 67 bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed gearbox, while the 1.0-litre version also gets an AMT unit.

The Kwid Neotech edition also brings blue highlights to the cabin while retaining all the features from the RXT trim

Renault offers an optional extended warranty of up to 5 years/1 lakh km on the Kwid, while also offering services like the Renault Easy Care prepaid maintenance program that promise better cost savings in the long run. The Kwid competes against the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Datsun redi-GO and the Hyundai Santro in the segment. Renault India has sold over 3.5 lakh units of the Kwid in India since its launch in 2015.

