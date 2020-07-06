Renault officially announced that the Kwid has achieved a milestone of 3.5 lakh sales in India. Commemorating the achievement, the carmaker introduced a new RXL 1.0-litre variant of the Kwid in the country. The new 1.0-litre RXL variant of the Kwid will be made available with the manual transmission and AMT versions. The new RXL variant is launched in the Indian market with a starting price of ₹ 4.16 lakh for the manual variant whereas the AMT version costs ₹ 4.48 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom India). The Kwid AMT 1.0-litre will be the most accessible BS6 two-pedal offering in India.

The all-new Kwid range was launched in India by Q4, 2019

The company, in fact, even said that it has exported more than 45,300 units of the Kwid from India. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “The global launch of Renault KWID was in India and showcased the important role of this country in Groupe Renault's growth ambitions. KWID has been an important contributor to our progress in India. With more than 3.5 Lakh KWID families, we are overwhelmed and grateful for the faith that our customers have bestowed in brand Renault. KWID, which was a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity at the time of launch, continues to be a game-changer for us.”

Renault Kwid range comes powered by 0.8-litre & 1.0-litre SCe Engines

Recently, Renault India also announced several offers for the customers, which includes ‘Buy Now Pay Later' scheme. This scheme allows the customers to buy a Renault car with EMIs starting after 3 months of purchase. This special offer can be availed by the customers through dealerships, official website and My Renault app. The carmaker is also offering additional benefits for Doctors and Police personnel, as a part of its ‘Care for Caregivers' program.

The Kwid is also offered with optional extended warranty up to 5- year & 1 lakh Km from the date of delivery. Additionally, the carmaker is providing other services such as Renault Easy care, which is a prepaid maintenance program that offers assured cost savings.

