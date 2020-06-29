Renault HBC Spotted Testing With Updated Headlamps, New Grille

Images of a partially camouflaged test mule of Renault's upcoming subcompact SUV, codenamed HBC, have surfaced online. The images finally reveal the face of the car which sports production-spec headlamps, grille and front bumper, indicating that the new sub-4-metre SUV is nearing the production stage. The SUV comes with a sleek twin slat grille, flanked by daytime running lamps, creating the impression of one single element. The production-spec HBC will get a pair of three-port headlamps, equipped with what looks like projector lights, in large black housings. The SUV also gets a wide central airdam with horizontal lines and black underbody cladding. The styling certainly adds an aggressive look to the upcoming SUV.

Also Read: Upcoming Renault Subcompact SUV, Codenamed HBC, Spotted Testing Again

The new Renault subcompact SUV will come with large silver roof rails, roof-mounted rear spoiler, and a rear wiper

The new spy photos also give us a proper look at the profile of the new Renault subcompact SUV, which will come with large silver roof rails. The wheels have been covered, however, we believe the top-end variant of the SUV will come with alloy wheels. Other visual elements visible here include a roof-mounted rear spoiler and a rear wiper. The test mule is also equipped with what appears to be an emission testing apparatus.

Also Read: Renault's Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing In India

We do not get to see the cabin of the SUV here, however, it will come with a host of smart features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and MirrorLink. The SUV is also likely to get a multi-functional steering wheel, premium fabric upholstery, and safety features like - ABS with EBD, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert, and seat belt reminder as standard.

The new SUV could get the Renault Triber's 1.0-litre ENERGY petrol engine, which is tuned to make 71 bhp, and 96 Nm of peak torque

The upcoming Renault HBC will be built on the advanced CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the company's current top-seller, the Renault Triber. Thus, the SUV is also likely to borrow the 1.0-litre ENERGY petrol engine that develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque, which currently does duty on the Triber. Renault might also equip the SUV with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol three-cylinder engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and could have both motors on offer. Transmission duties are likely to include a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Spy Image Source: Sprintwheelz

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.