New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault's Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing In India

The upcoming Renault subcompact SUV, codenamed as Renault HBC, has been captured on camera while testing on the busy roads of Chennai. The SUV will use Triber's platform and drivetrains.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • Renault Subcompact SUV was expected to make its World Debut At 2020 Auto
  • It will use the same platform and drivetrains as the Triber
  • The SUV is now expected to launch by early 2021

After the success of the sub-4 metre MPV in the form of the Triber, Renault India is gearing up for another offering in the subcompact space. This time though, it's one that will be at the centre of all the attention. Indeed, it's a subcompact SUV. We've already told you on multiple occassions that Renault was working on a subcompact SUV  that will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindta XUV300 and even the Tata Nexon. Internally codenamed HBC, the SUV has been spotted testing on multiple occassions amidst the lockdown. The company was expected to unveil the product at this year's Auto Expo, which didn't happen eventually. 

Also Read: New 2020 Renault Kaptur Facelift Crossover Launched In Russia

Renault

Renault Cars

Kwid

Duster

Triber

Captur

Lodgy

mbop1l18

Renault's subcompact SUV was expected to launch in India by mid-2020

The upcoming Renault subcompact SUV has been spied testing on the roads of Chennai in a camouflaged avatar. The SUV will use the Triber's platform which is Renault-Nissan's CMF-A+ modular platform along with its drivetrain options. It is the same platform which will serve as a base for the upcoming Nissan's subcompact crossover, which was recently teased online. The test mule of the Renault subcompact SUV is heavily camouflaged. However, it manages to reveal specific styling elements like the front grille, bumper-housed headlamps, roof rails and bulky fenders. The test mule was fitted with steel rims, hinting towards a mid-variant.

The upcoming sub-compact SUV from Renault is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol three-cylinder mill petrol unit. The unit is likely to produce 100bhp and 160Nm of power figures. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. The exact technical specifications of the subcompact SUV are not yet revealed.

s42ep0e4

Renault's subcompact SUV was expected to debut at Auto Expo

Also Read: Renault Triber AMT Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 6.18 Lakh 

0 Comments

The SUV was expected to be launched in the country around the festive season. However, the same is likely to be pushed forward, because of the COVID-19 crisis in the country. When launched, the SUV will be pitted against the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Kia Sonet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Kwid with Immediate Rivals

Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
19%
Planning to buy a used car
27%
Planning to buy a bike
32%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
22%
Return To Poll

Popular Renault Cars

Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.92 - 5.01 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.49 - 9.99 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 4.99 - 7.22 Lakh *
Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 9.5 - 13 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 8.63 - 12.12 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai Announces Discount Offers On Selected Models In June
Hyundai Announces Discount Offers On Selected Models In June
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities