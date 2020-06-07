Renault's Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing In India

After the success of the sub-4 metre MPV in the form of the Triber, Renault India is gearing up for another offering in the subcompact space. This time though, it's one that will be at the centre of all the attention. Indeed, it's a subcompact SUV. We've already told you on multiple occassions that Renault was working on a subcompact SUV that will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindta XUV300 and even the Tata Nexon. Internally codenamed HBC, the SUV has been spotted testing on multiple occassions amidst the lockdown. The company was expected to unveil the product at this year's Auto Expo, which didn't happen eventually.

Also Read: New 2020 Renault Kaptur Facelift Crossover Launched In Russia

Renault's subcompact SUV was expected to launch in India by mid-2020

The upcoming Renault subcompact SUV has been spied testing on the roads of Chennai in a camouflaged avatar. The SUV will use the Triber's platform which is Renault-Nissan's CMF-A+ modular platform along with its drivetrain options. It is the same platform which will serve as a base for the upcoming Nissan's subcompact crossover, which was recently teased online. The test mule of the Renault subcompact SUV is heavily camouflaged. However, it manages to reveal specific styling elements like the front grille, bumper-housed headlamps, roof rails and bulky fenders. The test mule was fitted with steel rims, hinting towards a mid-variant.

The upcoming sub-compact SUV from Renault is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol three-cylinder mill petrol unit. The unit is likely to produce 100bhp and 160Nm of power figures. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. The exact technical specifications of the subcompact SUV are not yet revealed.

Renault's subcompact SUV was expected to debut at Auto Expo

Also Read: Renault Triber AMT Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 6.18 Lakh

The SUV was expected to be launched in the country around the festive season. However, the same is likely to be pushed forward, because of the COVID-19 crisis in the country. When launched, the SUV will be pitted against the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Kia Sonet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.