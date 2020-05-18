Renault India has launched the Triber AMT in India and prices start at ₹ 6.18 lakh. The Triber with the automated manual transmission will be made available in three trims - RXL, RXT and RXZ. The price difference between the manual and the AMT is ₹ 40,000 which makes it a great value proposition in the market. Renault has also started bookings for the Triber AMT online and the company says that deliveries will start in the coming weeks. In fact, the company has also said that the Triber AMT will start arriving at dealerships from today for customers to drive.

The Triber range starts at ₹ 4.99 lakh in India but the base variant RXL AMT starts at ₹ 6.18 lakh. The RXT variant is priced at ₹ 6.62 lakh while the RXZ costs ₹ 7.22 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India)

The Triber AMT will start reaching showrooms from today

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, "With the AMT version of Triber, we will further enhance the USPs of Triber - Flexible, Attractive & Affordable. Looking at the evolving customer preferences, the AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault Triber Easy-R AMT." Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The cabin of the Triber AMT remains unchanged compared to the manual variant

The Renault Triber Easy-R AMT will be available only with the 1-litre petrol engine. The three-cylinder engine puts out 61 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque and of course complies with the BS6 emission norms.

The Triber is a seven-seater MPV with detachable mechanism for the last row seats which allows you to remove them completely and make way for more luggage. You get two individual seats in the third row so you can take just one when six are on board or both seats when fewer people are travelling. And the third row can also be used by adults for a short commute, thanks to the floor depth. The boot space is limited to 84 litres when all seats are in use while it can be expanded to 625 litres.

Inside, beside the gear lever, there are no changes when compared to the manual transmission variant. It gets a 8-inch infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Besides these, the Triber is also equipped with a push-button start, USB charging at the front, 12V charges for second and third-row passengers, reverse camera, cooled glove box, climate control, separate air-con control for rear passengers and keyless entry. In terms of safety feature, it comes with four airbags, three-point seatbelts for all three rows, the mandatory speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder which helps it to comply with the new safety norms.

