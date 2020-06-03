New Cars and Bikes in India

Datsun redi-Go vs Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Price Comparison

Datsun Redi-GO facelift is offered in six variants - D, A, T, T(O) 800 cc, T(O) 1.0, and T(O) 1.0 AMT. Here's a look at how the new facelifted Redi-GO fares against its competition, in terms of pricing.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Datsun Redi-GO facelift comes with both 800 cc & 1.0-litre BS6 compliant petrol engines

Highlights

  • Datsun Redi-GO facelift is priced from Rs. 2.83 lakh to Rs. 4.77 lakh
  • Renault's Kwid hatchback is priced from Rs. 2.92 lakh
  • Datsun Redi-Go's base variant undercuts Renault Kwid by Rs. 9,200.

Nissan recently launched the new redi-Go facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹ 2.83 lakh, which goes up to ₹ 4.77 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The company is offering the facelifted redi-Go in six variants - D, A, T, T(O) 800 cc, T(O) 1.0, and T(O) 1.0 AMT. The entry-level hatchback comes powered by BS6 compliant 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional 5-speed AMT for the 1.0-litre variant. The Datsun redi-Go competes against the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault Kwid in India, and here's a quick comparison on how they are placed in terms of price. 

Also Read: Datsun redi-GO Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail

ppv16je4

The 2020 Datsun redi-Go Facelift Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 2.83 Lakh

Datsun redi-Go vs Renault Kwid

o58l4b4

Datsun redi-Go's entry-level variant undercuts Kwid by ₹ 9,200.

The base 0.8-litre variant of the Datsun redi-Go facelift undercuts the Renault Kwid by around ₹ 9,200. The T(O) 800cc variant of the Datsun redi-Go costs ₹ 4.16 lakh that around ₹ 6,000 lower than Kwid's RXT 0.8 variant. The bigger variant of Datsun redi-Go with the 1.0-litre petrol engine is priced at ₹ 4.44 lakh, which is slightly expensive than Kwid's RXT 1.0-litre variant. It is priced at ₹ 4.42 lakh, and the prices for the 1.0-litre manual variant goes up to ₹ 4.71 lakh. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre AMT variant of redi-Go facelift gets a price tag of ₹ 4.77 lakh. Renault offers 1.0-litre AMT variant from ₹ 4.72 lakh and the top-end AMT model is priced at ₹ 5.01 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Variants

Datsun Redi-GO

Renault Kwid

0.8L Manual

₹ 2.83 lakh ₹ 4.16 lakh

₹ 2.92 lakh ₹ 4.22 lakh

1.0L Manual

₹ 4.44 lakh

₹ 4.42 lakh ₹ 4.71 lakh

1.0L AMT

₹ 4.77 lakh

₹ 4.72 lakh ₹ 5.01 lakh

Datsun Redi-GO Facelift vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

emqtfggo

Maruti S-Presso is priced very competitively in the Indian market

Unlike the Datsun redi-Go facelift, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is only offered with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional AMT unit. Notably, the 0.8-litre model of the redi-Go is priced from ₹ 2.83 lakh. However, the 1.0-litre iteration of the redi-Go with manual transmission is offered as a single variant which costs ₹ 4.44 lakh. The Maruti S-Presso, on the other hand, is seen in seven variants across three trims - STD, LXI and VXI. The micro SUV with manual transmission gets a starting price of ₹ 3.70 lakh for STD variant. While the LXI and VXI trims are available from ₹ 4.09 lakh and ₹ 4.32 lakh, respectively. The top-end variant - VXI+ with the manual version goes all the way up to ₹ 4.56 lakh. Maruti's micro SUV undercuts the redi-Go facelift by a fair margin as the manual variant is less expensive than redi-Go by around ₹ 73,000. Moreover, the Maruti S-Presso AGS is priced from ₹ 4.75 lakh, which is ₹ 1,500 cheaper than the redi-GO AMT. The VXI AGS and VSI(O) AGS variants are retailed at ₹ 4.75 lakh & ₹ 4.81 lakh, respectively. The top-end VXI+ AGS variant costs ₹ 4.99 lakh (All Prices Ex-Showroom Delhi).

Variants

Datsun Redi-GO

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

1.0L Manual

₹ 4.44 lakh

₹ 3.70 lakh ₹ 4.56 lakh

1.0L AMT

₹ 4.77 lakh

₹ 4.75 lakh ₹ 4.99 lakh
0 Comments


 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
16%
Planning to buy a used car
36%
Planning to buy a bike
26%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
22%
Return To Poll

Datsun models

Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.83 - 4.77 Lakh *
Datsun Go+
Datsun Go+
₹ 4.2 - 6.9 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.99 - 6.45 Lakh *
x
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
MS Dhoni's Latest Mean Machine Is A Mahindra Swaraj Tractor
MS Dhoni's Latest Mean Machine Is A Mahindra Swaraj Tractor
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities