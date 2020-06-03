Datsun redi-Go vs Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Price Comparison

Nissan recently launched the new redi-Go facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹ 2.83 lakh, which goes up to ₹ 4.77 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The company is offering the facelifted redi-Go in six variants - D, A, T, T(O) 800 cc, T(O) 1.0, and T(O) 1.0 AMT. The entry-level hatchback comes powered by BS6 compliant 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional 5-speed AMT for the 1.0-litre variant. The Datsun redi-Go competes against the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault Kwid in India, and here's a quick comparison on how they are placed in terms of price.

The 2020 Datsun redi-Go Facelift Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 2.83 Lakh

Datsun redi-Go vs Renault Kwid

Datsun redi-Go's entry-level variant undercuts Kwid by ₹ 9,200.

The base 0.8-litre variant of the Datsun redi-Go facelift undercuts the Renault Kwid by around ₹ 9,200. The T(O) 800cc variant of the Datsun redi-Go costs ₹ 4.16 lakh that around ₹ 6,000 lower than Kwid's RXT 0.8 variant. The bigger variant of Datsun redi-Go with the 1.0-litre petrol engine is priced at ₹ 4.44 lakh, which is slightly expensive than Kwid's RXT 1.0-litre variant. It is priced at ₹ 4.42 lakh, and the prices for the 1.0-litre manual variant goes up to ₹ 4.71 lakh. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre AMT variant of redi-Go facelift gets a price tag of ₹ 4.77 lakh. Renault offers 1.0-litre AMT variant from ₹ 4.72 lakh and the top-end AMT model is priced at ₹ 5.01 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Variants Datsun Redi-GO Renault Kwid 0.8L Manual ₹ 2.83 lakh ₹ 4.16 lakh ₹ 2.92 lakh ₹ 4.22 lakh 1.0L Manual ₹ 4.44 lakh ₹ 4.42 lakh ₹ 4.71 lakh 1.0L AMT ₹ 4.77 lakh ₹ 4.72 lakh ₹ 5.01 lakh

Datsun Redi-GO Facelift vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso is priced very competitively in the Indian market

Unlike the Datsun redi-Go facelift, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is only offered with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional AMT unit. Notably, the 0.8-litre model of the redi-Go is priced from ₹ 2.83 lakh. However, the 1.0-litre iteration of the redi-Go with manual transmission is offered as a single variant which costs ₹ 4.44 lakh. The Maruti S-Presso, on the other hand, is seen in seven variants across three trims - STD, LXI and VXI. The micro SUV with manual transmission gets a starting price of ₹ 3.70 lakh for STD variant. While the LXI and VXI trims are available from ₹ 4.09 lakh and ₹ 4.32 lakh, respectively. The top-end variant - VXI+ with the manual version goes all the way up to ₹ 4.56 lakh. Maruti's micro SUV undercuts the redi-Go facelift by a fair margin as the manual variant is less expensive than redi-Go by around ₹ 73,000. Moreover, the Maruti S-Presso AGS is priced from ₹ 4.75 lakh, which is ₹ 1,500 cheaper than the redi-GO AMT. The VXI AGS and VSI(O) AGS variants are retailed at ₹ 4.75 lakh & ₹ 4.81 lakh, respectively. The top-end VXI+ AGS variant costs ₹ 4.99 lakh (All Prices Ex-Showroom Delhi).

Variants Datsun Redi-GO Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 1.0L Manual ₹ 4.44 lakh ₹ 3.70 lakh ₹ 4.56 lakh 1.0L AMT ₹ 4.77 lakh ₹ 4.75 lakh ₹ 4.99 lakh





