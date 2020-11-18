New Cars and Bikes in India
Renault Bets On The Kiger SUV To Achieve 1 Million Sales Milestone In India

Renault has finally unveiled the concept version of its Kiger subcompact SUV, and the carmaker is confident that it will help it achieve the one million sales milestone in India, at the earliest.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
The new Renault Kiger subcompact SUV will be launched in India in 2021 expand View Photos
The new Renault Kiger subcompact SUV will be launched in India in 2021

  • Renault unveiled the Kiger concept SUV in India
  • The production-spec Renault Kiger will be launched in 2021
  • The new Renault Kiger is based on the Triber's CMF-A+ platform

Renault India has officially unveiled the concept version of its upcoming sub-4 metre SUV - Kiger. The new model will mark Renault's entry into the coveted, and highly competitive subcompact SUV space, which has strong players like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Tata Nexon to name a few. In fact, the company is confident that the upcoming Renault Kiger is going to be the product that will help it achieve the one million sales milestone in India, at the earliest.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Concept Revealed; Launch In 2021

In the Renault Kiger's unveiling video released by the company, Fabrice Cambolive, SVP, Chairman of AMI, Pacific Region, Groupe Renault, said, "More than 650,000 Indian customers already enjoy driving a Renault. With Renault Kiger, we want to offer a sub-4 metre SUV different from what you see on the road today. It will help us reach, as soon as possible, 1 million customers in India."

Also Read: Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased

kfqrrl9k

The new Kiger will share its underpinnings with Renault Triber MPV which is based on the CMF-A+ platform

Newsbeep

At the same time, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & MD, Renault India Operations said, "After Kwid and Triber, the Renault Kiger is the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets. In line with our strategy for India, Renault Kiger will exemplify disruptive innovation. It will be launched in the B-segment, which accounts for more than 50 per cent of the total industry sales, thereby enabling us to grow our presence across the country."

Also Read: Renault Sells Over 3000 Cars During Diwali And Dhanteras: Sources

s5vlmvo

The Renault Triber looks bold, stylish and futuristic, with its split lighting design, green exterior accents, sporty 19-inch alloy wheels

The new, Renault Kiger SUV, will be built on the same CMF-A+ platform that currently underpins the company Triber MPV, and its partner brand Nissan's upcoming Magnite subcompact SUV. Visually speaking, the Kiger concept certainly looks bold, stylish and futuristic, with its split lighting design, green exterior accents, sporty 19-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights, and unique roof rails. The company says that nearly 80 per cent of the production-spec model will be identical to the concept car.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India

fsdq6ifo

Renault says that nearly 80 per cent of the production-spec model will be identical to the concept car.

Powertrain wise, there is no official update from the company, however, we expect the new Renault Kiger to come with the new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that the company showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It's the same unit that will also power the Nissan Magnite, and along with a manual gearbox, Renault is also likely to offer a CVT automatic unit.

