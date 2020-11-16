New Cars and Bikes in India
Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased

The new teaser video reveals several details about Renault's first subcompact SUV including new headlamps, neatly designed door handles, roof-mounted sporty spoiler, and LED taillight design.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
Renault India released a teaser video of the upcoming car on its social media accounts expand View Photos
Renault India released a teaser video of the upcoming car on its social media accounts

Highlights

  • The HBC subcompact SUV concept will be revealed soon
  • The upcoming Renault HBC will be built on the Triber's CMF-A+ platform
  • The new Renault subcompact SUV is likely to get the 1.0 turbo petrol mill

Renault India has released a teaser video of a new car on its social media accounts. Though the French carmaker hasn't revealed any details about the car, we know that it is the upcoming HBC subcompact SUV in concept form. The highly-awaited SUV has been under development for quite some time now, and we have previously seen plenty of spy pictures of the car testing on the roads. The new teaser video reveals several details about Renault's first subcompact SUV including new headlamps, neatly designed door handles, roof-mounted rear spoiler, and LED taillight design.

Also Read: Renault Zoe EV Hatchback Spotted In India​

We previously reported that Renault India has deferred its plan to launch its small SUV to early 2021 because of sustained supply chain disruption in the country due to coronavirus pandemic. As per the new plan, the carmaker might reveal the concept version of the SUV very soon. We also expect that the company might use this as an opportunity to officially christen its latest product for the Indian market. Some reports suggest that the SUV will be named Kiger.

The Renault HBC test mules have been spotted on numerous occasions. Despite heavy camouflaging, the leaked images gave out key details about the car. Based on the spy shots, we expect the SUV will be seen with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, a pair of three-port headlamps, beefy bumper, black plastic cladding, sloping roofline, sculpted boot lid, C-shaped LED tail lamp cluster, roof-mounted rear spoiler, alloy wheels and more.

The teaser video shows nice looking roof-mounted rear spoiler fitted on the car

The upcoming subcompact SUV will be built on the advanced CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber MPV. The SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre ENERGY petrol engine that develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. A new 1.0-litre turbo petrol three-cylinder engine is also likely to be on offer, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Transmission options might include a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Also Read: Big Discounts Of Up To ₹ 1 Lakh On BS6 Renault Cars

Upon launch, the new Renault HBC subcompact SUV will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford EcoSport. It will also rival the Nissan Magnite, which is slated to be launched in our market on November 26.

