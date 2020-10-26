New Cars and Bikes in India
Renault Zoe EV Hatchback Spotted In India

A test mule of the Renault Zoe EV has been spotted in India, and while the company has officially showcased it at the 2020 Auto Expo, currently there is no confirmation if the car will come to India or not.

The Renault Zoe EV was showcased in India earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo expand View Photos
The Renault Zoe EV was showcased in India earlier this year at the 2020 Auto Expo

Highlights

  • The Renault Zoe EV has been spotted in India again
  • The Renault Zoe EV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as well
  • The Renault Zoe EV comes with a range of 395 km

The all-electric Renault Zoe EV has been spotted in India without any camouflage. While this is not the first time that a test mule of the electric car has been spotted in India, its repeated sighting makes us wonder if Renault might be considering the electric vehicle for the Indian market. Maybe even the Kwid EV which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, as K-ZE concept. The French carmaker also officially showcased the Renault Zoe at the Expo, earlier this year, however, we cannot take it as an indication that the car is coming to India. Especially, when you consider the fact that it's an electric hatchback that measures over 4 metres in length, which will only add to its premium pricing in India.

Also Read: 10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana

The Renault Zoe EV is powered by an electric motor that is paired with a 52-kWh battery, which is capable of offering a WLTP range is said to be 395 km. The range can be extended to 419 km if driven at a constant speed of 60 kmph. As for power output, the electric motor produces around 132 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, and it comes mated to a single-speed gearbox. Renault says that with a 50kW DC fast charger, the Renault Zoe's battery can be charged from 0 to 70 per cent in 55 minutes. Globally, the company is also offering an 8 years/160,000 km guaranty on the battery.

0staknu

Renault says that with a 50kW DC fast charger, the Renault Zoe's battery can be charged from 0 to 70 per cent in 55 minutes

Visually, the Zoe is in-line with Renault's European design language with rounded edges, and smooth character lines. The sleek wraparound headlamps get projector lights with blue accents, while the bumper comes with a wider air intake with chrome surrounds. The car also gets dual-tone alloys and matching blue accents for the taillamps as well. The car also comes with a muscular rear bumper with a curved rear windshield and a rear spoiler.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Renault Zoe Autonomous Concept Car Showcased At Viva Tech 2019

1tge57go

The Renault Zoe gets wireless phone charger, touchscreen head-unit, digital instrument cluster

Inside, the Renault Zoe comes with heated front seats, heated steering wheel, wireless phone charger, touchscreen head-unit, digital instrument cluster, hands-free parking, blind spot sensors, as well as front and rear parking cameras.

Image Source: Car Crazy India

