10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana

Parana is the second Brazilian state to partner with ABDI to drive the use of EVs following the Federal District that implemented EV carsharing pilot project for a public agency in the year 2019.

Renault will be making 10 pure-electric Renault ZOE cars available for public servants in Parana.

  • Parana Government starts mobility project with 10 Renault Zoe cars
  • The State Department of Health will be initially in charge of the cars
  • Eligible public servants unlock the cars using their employee ID cards

As a part of the VEM PR project, Renault will be making 10 pure-electric Renault ZOE cars available for public servants in the state of Parana. The Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI) has loaned the cars for use by Parana public servants. Initially, the State Department of Health will be in charge of these cars, and they will be employed to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic. This initiative will also involve the installation of 10 charging stations in the state's city capital.

This initiative will also involve the installation of 10 charging stations in the state's city capital

The VEM project is part of MOU signed between Igor Calvet, President at IBDI, and Parana State Governor Ratinho Junior earlier this year in February. This project is intended at employing real-life technology solutions that will be targeted at smart cities to further adopt policies to encourage business models innovation for sustainable urban mobility. With the purpose of expanding the integration and productivity in the private and public sectors, technological solutions offered by ABDI will be used in other cities of the Parana state, which is a part of the MoU. Additionally, the collaboration will run for 40 months.

Also Read: Renault Kwid Neotech Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 4.29 Lakh​

These Renault cars will come equipped with a carsharing management system which is developed by the Itaipu Technological Park. Additionally, the MoVe app allows reserving a car, tracking its location, as well as monitoring speed, battery charge and routes taken, among other things. Also, the eligible public servants can unlock the cars by using their employee ID cards.

Parana is the second Brazilian state to partner with ABDI to drive the use of EVs following the Federal District that implemented EV carsharing pilot project for a public agency in the year 2019. This project employed 16 pure-electric Renault Twizy cars and 35 charging stations.

Parana is the second Brazilian state to partner with ABDI to drive the use of EVs

Ricardo Gondo, Renault Brazil President said, "Taking part in a carsharing project in the state of Parana, which is home to the corporate headquarters of Renault Brazil, is a source of great pride for us. We do not want to simply sell EVs - our goal is to become a reference in sustainable mobility projects in the domestic market."

Also Read: Renault HBC Subcompact SUV India Launch Deferred To Early 2021​

Ratinho Junior, Parana State Governor said, "We are trying to make changes in the machinery of government with sustainable innovative technologies, with the purpose of cutting costs and adapting it to the digital transformation. The public authorities shall have the role of promoting new ideas and paving the way for tests, following in the steps of developed nations."

10 Renault Zoe Electric Cars To Be Used By Public Servants In The State Of Parana

