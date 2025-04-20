Convert EV To Hybrid: This Renault-Backed Firm Is Offering A Unique Powertrain Conversion

Horse Powertrains, a joint venture between France’s Renault and Chinese firm Geely, has unveiled a new Future Hybrid Concept powertrain. The aim of the new powertrain concept is to offer original equipment manufacturers greater flexibility in powertrain choices by allowing for the development of hybrids on existing battery electric platforms without major re-engineering.

The company says that the conceptual powertrain packages an internal combustion engine, electric motor and gearbox into a single compact unit designed to replace the front electric motor in EVs. Horse Powertrains says that the powertrain is capable of being bolted directly onto an EVs subframe with minimal modifications, thus allowing OEMs to offer a greater choice of powertrains without needing to extensively rework platforms. The company also says that the powertrain is capable of being operated on petrol, petrol-ethanol blend, pure ethanol and synthetic fuels.

Horse Powertrain says that the Future Hybrid Concept powertrain will also be capable of being bolted onto internal combustion vehicle platforms.

“For over a decade, it looked like Battery Electric Vehicles were the only path to net zero, and OEMs planned accordingly. However, we’re now shifting towards a technology-neutral world, with different markets and applications each pursuing their own sustainable mobility journey. Our Future Hybrid Concept helps OEMs solve this problem. Through our innovation, we can deliver a full hybrid powertrain system that seamlessly integrates onto a Battery Electric Vehicle platform. This compact, integrated powertrain concept allows OEMs to offer powertrain diversity with minimal disruption to the production process and resource expenditure,” said Horse Powertrain CEO, Matias Giannini.

The Future Hybrid Concept has been designed in a transverse layout and has been designed ‘to ensure compliance with global safety and crash standards.’ Horse Powertrain says that the hybrid powertrain also features an 800v architecture that will allow for OEMs to continue to offer rapid fast charging times.

Further details on the new powertrain concept will be unveiled at the upcoming Shanghai Motor Show 2025.